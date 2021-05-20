Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Next / Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Sergio Perez says the biggest pressure to perform is coming from himself rather than his Red Bull Formula 1 bosses.

The Mexican has had a mixed start to his Red Bull career. While he claimed a front row start for the team at Imola, he has had more recent struggles in the races to match teammate Max Verstappen.

But after a disappointing Spanish Grand Prix outing, where Perez’s form was hit by a shoulder problem in qualifying, team boss Christian Horner said that his outfit ‘desperately needed’ the Mexican to lift his game.

Speaking ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, at which he topped Thursday's first practice session, Perez said that he was not being given any specific heat by his bosses – and instead knew exactly what was required of him.

“All the pressure is coming from myself,” he said. “I really want to deliver to the maximum car potential to where the team is operating at.

“The team hasn't put me [under] any pressure. I know what kind of job I have to do. So, they don't have to tell me what to do.”

Read Also:

Perez is clear that the main thing he is still lacking is track time in the car, with no opportunity to make up for that.

However, while the Spanish GP looked disappointing from the outside, he feels that solid progress is being made.

“I think if we take Barcelona out of the question there's no reason to be concerned, you know,” he said.

“I think Barcelona was already down [on] Saturday due to some other reasons. But if we take that race away, there are some positives and there is a lot of progress been made.

“These days, track [time] is very limited. You know, I feel like when you start the weekend, if you're going to practice, you really have to be on it and you don't have a lot of time to do even a setup change or a setup compromise, and we go pretty blind into the race on Sunday.

“It is what it is. It's the same for everyone at the end of the day, it just makes it harder for drivers that have changed the teams, having that limited amount of track time. It's a bit harder."

Perez said he is ‘100 percent’ confident that the shoulder problem that affected him in qualifying at Barcelona will not become an issue again.

Reflecting on his Saturday form, Perez said: “Well, I'd say there's plenty of improvements to come.

“I think I’ve got a lot of room to improve. And yeah, every weekend, I'm definitely learning more about the car. I think Spain obviously was a one-off on Saturday. So the first three races I think we've been making good progress and in Spain. I’ll just forget that Saturday and move on.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Previous article

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Next article

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

6h
2
Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

2h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

1h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1

3h
Latest news
Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract
Formula 1

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract

28m
Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens
Formula 1

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

37m
Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

58m
Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

1h
Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP 00:33
Formula 1
49m

Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format 01:06
Formula 1
55m

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format

Formula 1: Hamilton's Turkish GP-Winning Car Up For Auction 00:32
Formula 1
57m

Formula 1: Hamilton's Turkish GP-Winning Car Up For Auction

Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results 02:28
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results

Formula 1: Verstappen has 01:25
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Verstappen has "nothing to prove" against Hamilton

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens
Formula 1

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak Monaco GP
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
F1 title battle a “fight of the giants”, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 title battle a “fight of the giants”, says Wolff

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
1h
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Series spotlight - Kinser family
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Series spotlight - Kinser family

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

Latest news

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.