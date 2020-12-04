Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP1 in
03 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

shares
comments
Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
By:

Sergio Perez has downplayed his chances of accepting a Formula 1 reserve drive in 2021 after he leaves Racing Point.

Perez revealed last week that should he not land a race seat at Red Bull his alternative options are a sabbatical and a return in 2022, or a reserve role with a “top team.”

However, with COVID still potentially a threat, a reserve role would inevitably involve travelling to most of the races, and certainly those outside Europe, which is the usual approach for a reserve driver.

The Monaco resident is not keen to commit to such a schedule unless he is actually competing.

“We haven't gone into too much detail with it, it's just an option,” he said. “But it's not my priority. I think we have to figure it out in case we get into that, how we can make it work, because I don't want to be going to all the races if I'm not driving.

“So it's a hard one, obviously, the team needs to have to get the driver there. So probably I'm not the right person to do it. But we will see, I think in the next two weeks, I will know more on my future.

“But that's something that I can still decide on next year, what is really the ultimate thing I want to do for 2021.”

He added: “I think at the stage that I am in my career I want to drive. And I think if I'm not driving, it's very hard to attend the races, without driving.

“So as I say, there's no hurry on that, I wait and see what happens in the coming weeks. And then I see whether I prefer to take a full sabbatical, and come back in ‘22. At the moment, that's definitely plan B.”

Read Also:

Perez said that his retirement from last weekend’s Bahrain GP won’t impact his chances of landing a Red Bull seat.

He was set for third place in Sakhir when a late MGU-K failure led to his first retirement of the 2020 season, and handed the position to Alex Albon, his rival for the Red Bull drive.

He took second place at the previous race in Turkey, and also had a strong run at Imola, but finished only sixth after a strategy mistake under a safety car saw him drop down the order.

“I think performance is important,” he said. “Although I missed the podium, I think it's not just one race that makes a difference.

“I've been here 10 years. And I think over the years, I've delivered, so people know what I can and what I cannot do. So I don't think one race changes the history on that.”

Perez, who after the Bahrain race dropped to fifth in the world championship and is now two points behind Daniel Ricciardo, conceded that a lot of points have been squandered in 2020.

“I think it's been a season for missed opportunities, we've lost so many podiums that we should have by now for different reasons,” he said.

“I think we should have had three podiums in a row by now. But we only have one. One with a poor first strategy, and the other one with just a failure, but these things happen.

“And the positives, I think to take are definitely the consistency, up to last race when the engine broke, we should have been on the point for the 19th consecutive time, so consistency-wise, we've been strong. And that's why we managed to recover after missing two races with the COVID.

“We are back on track. And we should be clear by a couple of points in that fourth position. As I say, I think it's been a season of missed opportunities.

“But if we put everything into a global perspective, I think it's been a strong year in terms of consistency and delivery.”

Related video

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Previous article

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Next article

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

Latest news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

1h
2
Formula 1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

16h
3
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

17h
4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
Super GT

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

1h

Latest news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
Formula 1

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Formula 1

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
4h

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
21h

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
23h

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.