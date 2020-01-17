Racing Point growth can be F1's biggest in 2020 - Perez

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point growth can be F1's biggest in 2020 - Perez

shares
comments
Racing Point growth can be F1's biggest in 2020 - Perez
By:
Jan 17, 2020, 2:54 PM

Sergio Perez believes his Racing Point team has more room to grow than any other outfit in Formula 1, having been hindered by its 2018 crisis this past season.

In its previous iteration as Force India, the Silverstone-based team enjoyed steady improvements in results year-on-year, but this did not prevent it from running into financial trouble and having to go into administration last year.

The team's future was secured after a takeover by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, but its relative performance slipped in 2019 and it dropped three places to seventh in the constructors' standings.

Perez, who described Racing Point's difficult campaign as a "legacy" of its 2018 travails that would have impacted the RP19's design process, says the next F1 campaign will offer a more representative picture of what the team can be under new management.

"There is very big, huge potential in this team," Perez, who still salvaged a 10th place in the drivers' standings, told Motorsport.com. "I think next year [2020] we should be able to see it.

"I don't think there is a team that can grow as much as this one already for next year [2020], and [the new ruleset in] 2021 is a big opportunity for us to mix with the big boys.

Read Also:

"There is very big huge potential in this team. I think next year [2020] we should be able to see. I don't think there is a team that can grow as much as this one already for next year and 2021 is a big opportunity for us to mix with the big boys.

"I think this season, the way I see this, we kind of expected to have a bit of a setback.

"I think the momentum, it's with us. Things are looking great, especially for next year. I think it's is a big year coming up for us because it's absolutely the first year where we will see the new administration of the team get into play."

His teammate Lance Stroll, 15th in his first season with the outfit, echoed Perez's sentiments.

"I think it is a massive opportunity going into next year [2020] to pick up form," Stroll told Motorsport.com. "Everyone's going to keep working as hard as they can over the winter, that's the game, but hopefully we will make the biggest jump.

"So I really do look forward to next year. If I look back on this year, we came into the season with some struggles because of where we were this time last year and the troubles that the team had and that really delayed the process of development.

"So if I look at where we where we stand now and going into next year, definitely we got a head start on where we were this time last year, so that really does excite me.

"But it is such a competitive midfield now that will only find out when when Melbourne comes around."

Next article
Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

Previous article

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
Formula 1

Mercedes sets date for 2020 F1 car's launch and track debut

3
USAC

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

4
NASCAR Cup

Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Racing Point growth can be F1's biggest in 2020 - Perez
F1

Racing Point growth can be F1's biggest in 2020 - Perez

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023
F1

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson
F1

The best drivers of F1's 'golden era', ranked by John Watson

Mercedes sets date for 2020 F1 car's launch and track debut
F1

Mercedes sets date for 2020 F1 car's launch and track debut

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior
F1

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.