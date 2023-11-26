Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish

Perez finished second on the road in the season finale but was bumped down to fourth, having earned a five-second penalty for banging wheels with Lando Norris on lap 47 of 58 at Yas Marina.

The Mexican had been set for a third place, only for Charles Leclerc to pull over and let Red Bull claim a 1-2 at the line.

The Ferrari driver had been attempting to let Perez create a late 5s gap to George Russell and limit the damage of his reprimand so that Mercedes would miss out on a podium finish and lose second place in the constructors' standings.

Upon finishing the race, Perez lashed out at the stewards. Over team radio, he said: "The stewards are a joke, man. I cannot believe it.

"They have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. That was really a joke."

As such, Perez has been summoned by the FIA stewards for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code.

For his comments, he has potentially shown "any misconduct towards licence-holders, officials, officers or member of staff of the staff of the FIA and members of the staff of the organiser or promoter".