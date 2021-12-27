Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / ‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club Next / Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season
Formula 1 News

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1

By:

Sergio Perez says his Red Bull Racing Formula 1 teammate and 2021 world champion Max Verstappen has pushed him to raise his level this year.

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1

Having switched from his long-time home at Racing Point, Perez struggled for much of the 2021 season to get fully up to speed with the RB16B.

A win in Baku in June was a major boost, and he logged four third places on his way to securing fourth in the points table.

However, new world champion Verstappen outscored him by 395.5 points to 190.

In the Abu Dhabi finale Perez was able to play a supporting role by holding up Lewis Hamilton, allowing Verstappen to close the gap to the Mercedes driver, before making his tyre stop.

A grateful Verstappen subsequently called the Mexican "a legend" in a radio message to the pit wall.

"Very intense," said Perez when asked by Motorsport.com to sum up his season. "It's been extremely intensive. A lot of work has been done behind the scenes, a lot of pressure.

"When you are at Red Bull Racing the pressure is on and everyone is watching you, what you do and you guys are obviously a lot harder to a Red Bull driver, which is very understandable.

"But it hasn't been easy, but it has brought me onto another level, and having Max as a teammate it really pushes you to new levels. I'm enjoying it a lot at this point of my career, I'm very happy, and that's the most important."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Asked to assess his teammate's performance, Perez made it clear that Verstappen is strong in all areas.

"He's really good. He's really at one with the car. He's very good in qualifying, he's really good at the races," Perez added.

"He's very complete, experienced. I mean, the season he has done I think it's been legend, you know, it's really impressive, and big praise to him. He's really at one with the car."

Perez admits he has to raise his level again in 2022, particularly noting that he "just lacked the consistency" in 2021.

"When you are out of position and so on... I think the main thing I lacked was consistency to constantly be at 100% with the car," Perez said.

"I have to raise my game for next year. And yeah, hopefully, we are all able to go forward."

Read Also:

Perez said Verstappen's title success meant a lot to him: "Honestly it does, because Max has been a great team mate since day one to me, and the team has been fantastic to me. And I was in a position to support my team mate.

"I'm extremely happy for everyone. You know, it's a shame at the end, we didn't get the constructors', but I think it was just a couple of points at the end. And some bad luck here and there. But I look forward to next year."

shares
comments

Related video

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club
Previous article

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club
Next article

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
What we learned about Pirelli’s new 18-inch tyres at Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

What we learned about Pirelli’s new 18-inch tyres at Abu Dhabi

Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin gives himself 4 out of 5 for sticking through first F1 season

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Verstappen has made me raise my level in F1

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
16m
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team…

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. We pick out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.