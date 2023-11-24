Perez's form "transformed completely" after post-Qatar F1 sim brainstorm
Sergio Perez thinks his 2023 Formula 1 form has "transformed completely" thanks to spending three days in the Red Bull simulator after reaching its lowest ebb in Qatar.
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Perez "wasn't aware" that Red Bull would end Q2 so early in Vegas F1 qualifying
Perez "wasn't aware" that Red Bull would end Q2 so early in Vegas F1 qualifying Perez "wasn't aware" that Red Bull would end Q2 so early in Vegas F1 qualifying
Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future
Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen: "Nothing to prove" by having Hamilton as future F1 team-mate
Verstappen: "Nothing to prove" by having Hamilton as future F1 team-mate Verstappen: "Nothing to prove" by having Hamilton as future F1 team-mate
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
Latest news
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.