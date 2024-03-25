All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Australian GP

Perez's Australian GP compromised by tear-off stuck in F1 car floor

Sergio Perez’s Australian Grand Prix outing was compromised by a visor tear-off hampering the aerodynamic performance of his Red Bull RB20 Formula 1 car.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Red Bull Content Pool

Perez started the Melbourne race in sixth after picking up a three-place penalty for impeding, and having lost a place to George Russell at the start he recovered to finish fifth.

He reported that the balance didn't feel right but it was only after the chequered flag that the team discovered that the tear-off had become lodged in the floor of the car.

"We went long on the first stint," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "And his actual pace when he was coming through the field on the hard tyre as he closed in on Fernando was strong, and matching that of the leaders.

"And then literally as he's passed Fernando, he's picked up a tear-off underneath the floor and it's got lodged in an area that's caused significant load loss.

"So as he's then passed Fernando, the car's not working as it should. And so then you start to see degradation on the tyre, and again at the end of the second stint, which has been unusual for our cars."

Regarding the impact on downforce, Horner added: "I think it was in excess of 20 points. So it's a significant amount. It just shows how sensitive these things are."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if Perez could have challenged the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc had he not had a three-place grid drop, Horner thinks that the Italian team probably still had the edge.

"Difficult to say," he said. "I mean for sure he's been compromised when he's picked up the issue with the floor. I think they were maybe just a bit, maybe a bit too quick today, but you never know."

Perez suggested that the Albert Park track simply didn't suit Red Bull.

"I think it's probably tarmac-related," said the Mexican. "If you remember Vegas, we were already struggling last year. 

"So I think there's something in it that. We just have to make sure we work hard to try and understand what the issues are.

"I think today we just didn't have the pace as a team. If you see Max was overtaken within two laps. That already shows something."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Next article Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: Nobody expected "fantastic" F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz

Vasseur: Nobody expected "fantastic" F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz

Formula 1
Australian GP
Vasseur: Nobody expected "fantastic" F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 as pitstop woes continue in Australia

Sauber F1 team fined €5000 as pitstop woes continue in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 as pitstop woes continue in Australia
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP

Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP

Latest news

Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final

Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"

Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"
Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"

Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"

WEC WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

Prime

Discover prime content
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA