Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

shares
comments
Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism
By:

Pirelli says it will improve its messaging to Formula 1 drivers ahead of the second test of its 2021 tyres in FP2 in Abu Dhabi following criticism.

After running the revised constructions at the Bahrain GP, the company faced criticism from many drivers, most of whom highlighted a drop in performance compared to the regular 2020 tyres.

Pirelli concedes that it didn't do enough to tell the drivers that the changes are aimed at improving the durability of the tyres in the face of increasing downforce levels, and were not related to the "target letter" that covers a range of performance improvements planned for the introduction of 18-inch tyres in 2022.

In Bahrain each driver had two sets of the C3 compound to be used across both Friday sessions, but this weekend they will have a single seat of C4, to be run for at least eight laps in FP2.

"We have to better prepare the test for this week," said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola. "And that is important, because there was a bit of misunderstanding and we probably didn't explain what was the target of the [Bahrain] test to the drivers.

"It was agreed since the beginning of this strange season that our effort was to produce a tyre able to cope with the increased level of stress that we see every weekend with these new cars.

"And even if there is a change in technical regulations with the design of the floor for next year, we know that the teams are working harder to recover this loss of downforce and probably already at the beginning of the year, they will back to a level of downforce that is not too far from the current one.

"That is why we agreed to work in parallel on a new construction that is designed to cope with this development. In fact, this new construction can be used at a lower pressure, for example."

Read Also:

Pirelli says one of the big issues in Bahrain was that drivers complained of understeer.

Teams had been told to expect that and adjust their cars to compensate, but given that the testing was happening within a normal race weekend session, some opted not to.

They also thought they could learn more about the new tyres by not changing their cars.

"We also know that the new construction has a different balance compared to the current one, it's understeering more if you just fit the 2021 tyres without any change in balance," said Isola.

"But some teams decided to do that, because it was useful for us to collect the information for next year. So they didn't want to change anything. They just fitted the tyres.

"Also consider that we are in the middle of the weekend. Mercedes won the championship, but the other teams are still fighting for the position in the championship. So they were also focused on other stuff on the race weekend.

"And so it was not possible to dedicate the time that is required to balance the car, understand the new tyre, maybe try different pressures and so on.

"And some teams just decided to do a back-to-back, 2020 versus 2021, without any change with the same pressure with the same set-up, trying to understand the new tyre.

"And don't forget that there is a different front profile that is probably also affecting the level of downforce in the front. That's why there is more understeer.

"But what is important is that this new specification, integrity wise, we have results that are supporting the decision to introduce it.

"So it's a matter of also better communication, I would say to the drivers, to explain what we want to do, what we want to achieve, what they should feel and report to us."

"And probably we didn't do that in the right way. And that's why we had also these comments."

Related video

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

Previous article

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

Next article

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away
NHRA NHRA / News

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away

Porsche reaffirms Formula E commitment after Audi, BMW exit
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Porsche reaffirms Formula E commitment after Audi, BMW exit

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 sanity that left Russell with some Sakhir solace

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

14h
3
Le Mans

Flashback: Le Mans 2000 and the Audi idea of changing the rear end

4
IndyCar

IRL: Indy 500 New Format Adds Excitement -T. G.

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism
Formula 1

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix

Latest videos

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
45m

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
48m

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
20h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
22h

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.