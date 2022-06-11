Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Azerbaijan GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.070s in FP3 Next / Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 News

Pirelli defends wet F1 tyres after Monaco GP criticism

Pirelli has defended its wet weather Formula 1 tyres in the wake of strong criticism from Sebastian Vettel and Jos Verstappen after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Pirelli defends wet F1 tyres after Monaco GP criticism
Listen to this article

The new 18-inch extreme wet rubber came under the spotlight in Monaco after a number of drivers were left unimpressed by how they coped with the downpour that hit the race.

Vettel said: "The extreme is so slow, it's the wrong tyre. It's way too hard for this track, but it's also too hard for tracks like Imola. It's just a poor tyre."

Max Verstappen's father Jos later wrote: "I also find it incredible to see how little grip the drivers have on the full wets. This is not new during the last race but has been going on for a long time. Something should be done about it."

But Pirelli's head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola thinks that judging the performance of the wets on how they performed at Monaco is premature.

With the company limited to a single wet compound for the season, it has to find a balance in producing tyres that are suitable for high-speed and high-downforce tracks as well as slower venues like Monaco, so they may not be ideal in all circumstances.

"Wet tyres are always difficult to understand," said Isola, when asked by Motorsport.com about Vettel and Verstappen's criticisms.

"I believe that Monaco is not the right track to make a proper assessment of the wet tyres. We have only one compound for wet and one compound for the intermediate tyre – and it has to work everywhere: 22/23 different circuits. So we have to find the best compromise."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, Isola suggests it is wrong for teams and drivers to be unhappy with Pirelli's products when the company is given so little assistance when it comes to wet weather testing to help it improve its products.

"We don't have a lot of opportunities to test the wet and intermediate tyres," he explained. "We recently ran a test with Ferrari at Fiorano and, at the moment, it is the only test that is scheduled for this year in order to develop a better product for next year.

"We are working together with the FIA and the teams to find additional availabilities from the team, but if we don't have the possibility to test the tyres, we don't have the possibility to develop the tyres.

"So I would first of all like to wait for other wet races to understand if, and where, we have to develop this product.

Read Also:

"Also, if you remember preseason testing in Barcelona, we decided to wet the track for half a day to give the possibility to the teams to test the new product, and there was very little running on the extreme wet tyre. They were more focused on the intermediate.

"We need to test, otherwise we cannot develop a new tyre for the future. And we need to properly assess the performance of the tyres to react to that."

shares
comments

Related video

Azerbaijan GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.070s in FP3
Previous article

Azerbaijan GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.070s in FP3
Next article

Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened

Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Latest news

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.