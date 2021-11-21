Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures

By:

Pirelli has launched an investigation after four Formula 1 drivers suffered tyre failures during the Qatar Grand Prix, despite Friday practice running not causing the tyre supplier cause for concern.

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures

Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi all had similar looking failures during the race.

Only Latifi was forced to retire immediately as his occurred just after the pit exit, although - after a stop - Bottas was eventually called back into the garage to retire due to the damage he’d sustained.

With this being the first time F1 had visited the Qatar track, there was no previous data that the tyre supplier or teams could use.

Pirelli was well aware before coming to Qatar that the front left would be the most stressed tyre, but nothing seen during running on Friday or Saturday suggested that there might be issues in longer stints during the race.

“On Friday, when we checked the simulation, and we compared the simulation with the telemetry data, we didn't find anything not in line with our expectations,” Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola told Motorsport.com. “And therefore we confirmed the prescriptions.

“So there are many elements that we have to consider. The high wear for sure, because all the tyres were completely worn, the impact on the kerbs at high speed, because on almost all laps, they were running on kerbs.

“The fact that we have some cuts on the tyres that can be caused by something before or after the loss of pressure is difficult to say.

“Also, the loss of pressure was sudden, but not immediate, because all the drivers were able to go back to the garage with the tyres flat, other than Latifi, but unfortunately Latifi had to do a complete lap.

“So there are many elements. We are flying the tyres back to Milan. And as usual we'll make an investigation and we try to understand what happened."

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the team principals Press Conference

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Isola stressed that, as the tyres became worn, they are more vulnerable to damage from kerb impacts.

"Clearly with a tyre that is worn and is less protected against impact you continue to punish the tyre," he added. "And then was it a cut?

“Yesterday, we saw what happened with the front wing, we had several cars damaged by other elements like floor, wings, chassis. We don't want to exclude anything.

“When you lose pressure, because they have a camber, they break the inside shoulder, because you push on the inside shoulder and you break that part of the tyre.

"Any small debris, any kerb can cause a small puncture, and losing air then the tyre, when it's broken, is not able to sustain the high level of energy that these cars are putting on the tyres.

“We need to understand why the loss of pressure, so we need to investigate what happened before."

FIA race director Michael Masi added that the governing body would be in the loop on the tyre company's investigation.

"Us and Pirelli will work together, understand why etcetera, etcetera," Masi said.

"The tyres if they are not already will be very shortly on the way back to Italy. And they'll do a complete and full analysis."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"
Previous article

Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking” Qatar GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking”

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar Qatar GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures

Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.