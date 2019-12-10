Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams unanimously reject 2020 tyre spec

F1 teams unanimously reject 2020 tyre spec
By:
Dec 10, 2019, 11:57 AM

Formula 1 will stick with 2019-specification Pirelli rubber next year, after teams unanimously voted to reject the new tyres that were being prepared for 2020.

The prototype 2020 spec - which was designed to reduce tyre degradation, provide a wider working range of temperature and lower overheating in dirty air -  had made its race weekend debut during free practice in Austin, but earned largely negative reviews from the drivers who had sampled it.

As a result, the possibility of sticking with this year's tyres was broached, such a decision requiring the approval of 70 percent of competing teams, as per item 12.6.1 of the F1 technical regulations.

And while Pirelli said it would be open to such a development, it was hopeful that the two-day post-season test in Abu Dhabi would offer a more representative view of the new tyres.

However, GPDA director Romain Grosjean (Haas) said he was left with largely the same impression at Yas Marina - and the FIA has now confirmed a "unanimous decision" has been taken to stick with the 2019 spec.

"The FIA would like to thank both Pirelli and all the teams for their work and collaboration to improve the tyres for the 2020 season and beyond," the FIA statement added.

"In any case, the lessons leant will be invaluable for the further improvement of the tyres in the future."

Series Formula 1
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

