Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

shares
comments
Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 6:49 PM

Pirelli Formula 1 boss Mario Isola says the Italian company will “analyse everything 360 degrees” after the spectacular series of tyre failures in the closing laps of the British GP.

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz all suffered similar-looking front-left tyre failures. Leader Hamilton’s occurred on the last lap, but the Mercedes driver managed to get his car safely home to claim victory, but Sainz and Bottas both tumbled out of the points after being forced to pit.

Isola says the cause of the failures is not yet clear, although he suggested that debris on track could have played a role. Kimi Raikkonen suffered front wing damage in the closing laps.

Drivers ran much longer stints than expected on the hard tyre, as the safety car for Daniil Kvyat’s accident led most of the field to pit on laps 12-13, with only Romain Grosjean staying out.

“We will obviously investigate what happened in the last few laps,” said Isola. “It's a bit early now to give you any conclusion. It could be high wear, because for sure tyres with 38 laps or more on this circuit are quite worn, but I'm not saying that the wear is the cause of the issue.

“It can be debris, because we had the pieces of the front wing of Kimi that were on track, but also some other debris. So that's why we want to investigate not only the tyres with a failure, but all the tyres used in the last few laps of the race, to understand if we find any other cut or any other possible indication on what happened.

“We don't want to exclude anything, we want to analyse everything 360 degrees and avoid excluding any possibility because it's a big mistake when you make these kinds of investigations. We have to consider all the possibilities.

“What we can do is to analyse the tyres from the race to understand if there is anything in the construction that was subject to excessive stress, or whatever, but this is one of the investigations.”

Read Also:

Isola stressed that high wear makes tyres more vulnerable: “The level of wear is quite high, this is a factor, looking at the tyre from Grosjean the first stint, it was completely worn, and I had a look at some tyres coming also from the second stint, and the level of wear is close to 100%.

“Then we have to understand If this is the cause of the failures or not. What is clear is that when you have a tyre that is completely worn the protection of the tread on the construction is less. So if there is any debris, any small piece of carbon on track, it is easier to damage the tyre, because you don't have any rubber on the tyre that is protecting the cord, and some cords are visible on the tyres. So that's why I'm saying that the level of wear is close to 100%.”

Read Also:

Isola conceded that with another race coming up at Silverstone next week it’s imperative that Pirelli comes up with answers. The initial research will be conducted onsite, with engineers immediately ‘bagging’ Hamilton’s tyre.

“We have the possibility to do some analysis in our laboratory here on track,” he said. “It is clear that we don't have a lot of time to carry on with the investigation, because we have another race in less than one week. So, we have to come to a conclusion as soon as possible. The target is to have something more fully by tomorrow, or Tuesday at the latest. So that is the plan.

“If there is the need to run any tests that are not possible to run here on track we will send the van quickly to Milan where we have our facilities, laboratories, indoor testing, with obviously more possibilities, more testing we can do there. But I'm confident that we can have some good indication from the laboratories that we have here on track.”

Pirelli is bringing softer compounds to next week’s race, but Isola downplayed any suggestion that the choice might have to change.

“There are a number of question marks at the moment and depending on which is the cause of the issue, we have to react appropriately,” he said.

“But the reaction can be different if we are talking about the wear, for example, it doesn't matter if we go with the same compounds we use today, or the softer compounds, each tyre has a maximum number of laps that depends on each car. Each car is different.”

Related video

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure

Previous article

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Evolution of the pit stop - the 1980's
Vintage Vintage / News

Evolution of the pit stop - the 1980's

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Doug Mitchell motors on
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Doug Mitchell motors on

Latest news

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
58m

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

Trending

1
IMSA

IMSA Road America: Castroneves, Taylor win in torrential rain

25m
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP

2h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

3h
5
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures
Formula 1

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure
Formula 1

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone
Formula 1

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP
Formula 1

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.