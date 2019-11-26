Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking

shares
comments
Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking
By:
Nov 26, 2019, 12:19 PM

Pirelli says it will have no choice but to increase the tyre pressures for the Dutch Grand Prix next year to cope with the 18-degree banked final corner at Zandvoort.

As part of a revamp needed to bring the venue up to Formula 1 standards, the final turn at the track is being reconstructed and will feature a 32% incline – with more than four metres of height difference between the top of the track and the bottom.

The steepness of the banking will be twice that of the corners at Indianapolis, which famously caused problems in 2005 when all the Michelin runners had to withdraw from the race.

Read Also:

Pirelli head of car racing Mario Isola says his company is aware of the challenges that the banked corner will bring – but says there are limited things it can do to ensure that there are no problems.

"The only thing we can do is to react with the pressure, and we will have to increase the starting pressure," said Isola.

"If you look at the regulation we are obliged to stay on the same construction and same specification for the whole year, so we cannot design a tyre for the banking and we cannot design a specific construction, for Zandvoort.

"So the only possibility is to try to manage the prescriptions in terms of camber and pressure."

Pirelli has obtained data from Zandvoort about the planned changes to the circuit, and has already run simulations about what extra stresses the banking will bring.

Isola added: "We have also made a simulation of the track being completely flat and with the camber, so you can see the difference in terms of additional load on the tyre. That was what we had in mind to calculate.

"But now to make a proper investigation, we need to receive the simulation from the teams and then we are in a position to define the pressure."

Next article
Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?

Previous article

Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Tue 26 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
FP2
Tue 26 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
FP3
Tue 26 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
QU
Tue 26 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
Race
Tue 26 Nov
Sun 1 Dec
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?

2h
2
World Superbike

New Ducati squad to join WSBK field in 2020

3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

5
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Full starting line-up in pictures

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking
F1

Pirelli can only raise tyre pressures for Zandvoort banking

Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?
F1

Will new rules force Mercedes into concept change?

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year
F1

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time
F1

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"
F1

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.