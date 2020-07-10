Formula 1
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Commentary

Podcast: Have Ferrari’s updates delivered a step forward?

shares
comments
Podcast: Have Ferrari’s updates delivered a step forward?
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 8:36 PM

Many of the Formula 1 teams entered Friday for the Styrian Grand Prix hoping second time would be a charm around the Red Bull Ring, learning from last week’s lessons.

Max Verstappen managed to lead Red Bull to the head of the timesheets ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, but it proved to be a difficult day for reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, who could only finish sixth overall.

Ferrari also struggled to P9 and P16 in a busy second practice in Austria despite bringing the first of its updates to the SF1000 car.

Read Also:

Recapping today’s action in Austria and looking at the technical updates through the field, our F1 reporter Luke Smith chats to technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge in the latest edition of the Autosport podcast. Click the PLAY icon to tune in...

 

