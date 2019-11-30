Gallery: F1 2019’s pole position winners

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mexican GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari*

18 / 21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

(*Max Verstappen was fastest in qualifying, but incurred a 3-place grid penalty)