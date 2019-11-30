Gallery: F1 2019’s pole position winners

Australian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Bahrain GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Chinese GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Azerbaijan GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Spanish GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Canadian GP: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
French GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Austrian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
British GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
German GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Italian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Russian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Japanese GP: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mexican GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari*
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
(*Max Verstappen was fastest in qualifying, but incurred a 3-place grid penalty)
United States GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
The 2019 Formula 1 World Championship featured five different pole position winners across its 21 rounds, with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton bookending the season in Australia and Abu Dhabi, but Charles Leclerc of Ferrari scored the most with seven starts from pole – although one of these was only after a three-place grid penalty for Mexican GP fastest qualifier Max Verstappen.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Gallery: F1 2019’s pole position winners
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
|
08:10
17:10
|
