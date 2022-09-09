Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull

Porsche has called off its plans for a Formula 1 partnership with Red Bull from 2026 after confirming talks have come to an end.

Luke Smith
By:
Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull
Listen to this article

Following the Volkswagen Group's approval for Porsche to enter F1, the German manufacturer held talks with Red Bull about a potential partnership from 2026.

But regular delays amid uncertainty from Red Bull about Porsche's bid to take a 50% share in the team have ultimately led to negotiations coming to an end.

Porsche said on Friday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix that these talks had ended and that no partnership with Red Bull would be pursued.

"In the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche's entry into Formula 1," the statement reads.

"The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued.

"The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved.

"With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored."

Porsche and sister VW Group brand were both due to enter F1 in 2026 under the next generation of power units and the push to focus on sustainable fuels.

Audi was always planning to enter F1 only as an engine manufacturer, with confirmation of its addition to the grid being announced at the Belgian Grand Prix late last month.

But Porsche's plan was always to take a 50% share in the Red Bull F1 operation, something that ultimately caused talks to break down.

Red Bull and Porsche had hoped to make an announcement about their partnership plans as early as the Austrian Grand Prix in mid-July, only for talks to drag on.

Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner emphasised in recent weeks the importance of retaining its independence and ability to react quickly, and that plans for its Red Bull Powertrains operation for 2026 were still progressing regardless of any possible incoming partner.

"The team is the biggest marketing asset globally for Red Bull - why would we compromise that strategically for the long term?" said Horner last Sunday at Zandvoort.

"For 2026, we're fully committed. We've recruited some of the best talent in Formula 1 within Red Bull Powertrains, we've created a factory within 55 weeks, with fully commissioned dynos, we've built our first prototype engine for 2026 and run that prior to the summer break.

"We're on a really exciting trajectory that isn't dependent on outside involvement or investment if there's strategically the right partner."

With Audi set to link up with Sauber from 2026, it is unclear what options would be open to Porsche for 2026 should its interest in F1 prompt it to shift attention elsewhere.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali revealed earlier this week that other manufacturers were waiting in the wings to join the grid if Porsche's plans fell through.

