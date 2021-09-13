Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Logitech G923 Wheel unveil News

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

By:

Portimao has been added to the F1 2021 video game in the first major update for this year’s edition of Formula 1’s official title.

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Upon the release of F1 2021 back in July, EA Sports and Codemasters announced plans to bring three new tracks to the game as free downloadable content in the coming months.

Portimao and Imola were both late additions to the 2021 F1 calendar following the cancellation of other races, with Codemasters’ team of designers working to get the tracks included on the game.

EA Sports and Codemasters announced on Monday that Portimao had been added to the game as part of the first major update for F1 2021, and is available to players from today.

It gives players a chance to race in the Portuguese Grand Prix for the first time on an official F1 title, replicating the real-life race that was staged back in April.

Along with the addition of Portimao, the 13 September title update includes updated car performances to more accurately reflect the 2021 season more closely, and the addition of the Aston Martin safety car to go alongside the Mercedes AMG GT R.

Plans for future additions to the game were also outlined as part of the announcement.

In October, Imola will join the roster of circuits, while a long-awaited update to F1’s online Esports offering will also come next month after seeing its competitive leagues be blighted by teething problems.

A November update will then see the Jeddah Street Circuit get added to the game ahead of the inaugural running of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December.

F2 will also get its full 2021 season update in the November update, adding this year’s cars and drivers to the game.

“We’re thrilled to finally release our first free circuit and update our players on what’s to come in the months ahead,” said Paul Jeal, F1 senior franchise director at Codemasters.

“Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new 2021 season circuits, and Jeddah will be a highlight releasing a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December.”

Along with today’s update, EA Sports and Codemasters are also currently offering a free trial of F1 2021 on Xbox and Playstation, which is available to download now from the respective stores.

