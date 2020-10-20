Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions

Tickets
shares
comments
Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions
By:

Portimao has been forced to reduce the number of fans who can attend this weekend’s Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

Portugal will host its first F1 race since 1996 this weekend after the Algarve International Circuit was added to the calendar as part of the revised scheduled forced by the ongoing pandemic.

Officials at the track had targeted crowds of close to 50,000 on each day of the race weekend, only for a fresh wave of COVID-19 restrictions to be announced in Portugal last week. It has resulted in Portimao cutting its planned attendance numbers for this weekend’s race, capping the number of spectators per day to 27,500, as approved by the local government.

46,000 tickets had been on sale for the race, but all of those in general admissions areas that did not have a dedicated grandstand seat have now been removed.

Read Also:

“As is well known, Portugal saw measures to combat the pandemic COVID-19 increased last week, as determined by the government, with a series of additional restrictive measures taking effect in the national territory,” a statement from the track reads.

“As a consequence of these new measures, the health and administrative authorities have also determined new limitations and prohibitions regarding the presence of the public at Portuguese Grand Prix, namely a further decrease in the total number of spectators allowed.”

Portimao confirmed it would offer fans a full refund on tickets if requested, and that it was working on “several solutions” for those in the general admission zone.

“We would very much like the current moment to be different, so that everything could happen in a different way, but we have to adapt to situations, as they come across us, and resolve them within the possibilities within our reach,” the statement added.

Read Also:

Last week, the Portuguese government placed a limit of five people on gatherings in public spaces, while the government is aiming to introduce new legislation making masks mandatory in all public spaces.

Portugal reported a new record high of 2,608 COVID-19 cases in a single day last week, and has reported 100 deaths in the last week.

Related video

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

Previous article

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP Tickets
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

'Transformation' in Chase Briscoe leads to promotion to Cup
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

'Transformation' in Chase Briscoe leads to promotion to Cup

Ricky Rudd's Going out of Business Sale
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Ricky Rudd's Going out of Business Sale

Joe Gibbs Racing history with Interstate, part 14
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Joe Gibbs Racing history with Interstate, part 14

Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the "great racing"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the "great racing"

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

Latest news

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

The greatest Portuguese GP moments Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The greatest Portuguese GP moments

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Trending

1
Vintage

This Week in Racing History (October 21-27)

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

5
IMSA

Corvette's Garcia: “If this is a bad result, I’ll take it”

Latest news

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

The greatest Portuguese GP moments
Formula 1

The greatest Portuguese GP moments

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Why F1 could be blundering with its landmark new circuit deal
Formula 1

Why F1 could be blundering with its landmark new circuit deal

Latest videos

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.