Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Race in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Qualifying report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

shares
comments
Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
By:

Lewis Hamilton stunned Valtteri Bottas to snatch pole position for Formula 1's 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix, after the Finn had topped every practice session and topped Q3 after the opening runs.

Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

At the end of the qualifying session at Portimao, which was delayed by 30 minutes so a drain cover at Turn 14 that had been dislodged at the end of FP3 was repaired, the Mercedes drivers made the unusual decision to go for their final runs on the medium tyres.

Bottas led the way on the 1m16.986s that he had set on the softs, with Hamilton needing to find 0.087s.

The world champion then left his garage with over four minutes of the session remaining on the harder rubber, which he used to take first place with a 1m16.934s.

Bottas wrestled back the top spot with a 1m16.754s, with Verstappen, still on the softs, then getting ahead of Hamilton.

But the world champion had enough time and fuel to go for a second run, which he used to leap from third to pole with a 1m16.652s.

The two Mercedes drivers will also start on the race on the medium tyres, handing them a likely strategy advantage over Verstappen.

Leclerc, who also came through Q2 on the mediums, took fourth with a late improvement on his final lap, ending up ahead of Sergio Perez, and the pair of them shuffling Alex Albon down to sixth in the other Red Bull.

The McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris took seventh and eighth, with Pierre Gasly ninth for AlphaTauri.

Gasly faces a post-qualifying investigation alongside Perez regarding an issue in Q3 at Turn13.

Daniel Ricciardo had only just squeaked into Q3 after he spun off going through the high-speed right of Turn 11 as he passed one of the Mercedes cars and his teammate Esteban Ocon.

The Australian driver slid backwards through the gravel and touched the wall with the rear of his Renault, but was quickly able to drive away.

However, Renault could not fix the necessary repairs in time for Ricciardo to set a time in Q3 and he will start 10th as a result.

Ocon had already failed to improve on his final lap and was knocked out in 11th as a result, ahead of Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat.

George Russell, who had nipped through to Q2 for the seventh time in 2020 with a last-gasp improvement in Q1, beat Sebastian Vettel to P14.

Vettel was also lapping on the medium tyres throughout Q2, but a lock-up at Turn 3 and feeling his tyres "were not ready" on the new, low-grip surface at Portimao cost the Ferrari driver.

In Q1, which was delayed for 30 minutes by the track repair work, Russell improved with the last timed lap of the opening segment, setting personal bests in all three sectors, as he therefore knocked Kimi Raikkonen out in 16th.

Behind Raikkonen came his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, while Romain Grosjean was shuffled down from P15 to P18 in the closing moments of Q1 as he could not improve – and not in any individual sector, either – on his final lap.

Kevin Magnussen finished P19, while Nicholas Latifi brought up the rear of the field in 20th, as he too failed to go faster at any stage on his final lap.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'16.652
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'16.754 0.102
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'16.904 0.252
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'17.090 0.438
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 1'17.223 0.571
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'17.437 0.785
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'17.520 0.868
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'17.525 0.873
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'17.803 1.151
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'17.614 0.962
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 1'17.626 0.974
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'17.728 1.076
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'17.788 1.136
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'17.919 1.267
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'18.201 1.549
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'18.323 1.671
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 1'18.364 1.712
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'18.508 1.856
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'18.777 2.125
View full results
FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Previous article

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Next article

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

Latest news

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

31m
2
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

33m
3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened

1h
5
IndyCar

IndyCar's GP of St. Petersburg preview – schedule, facts

Latest news

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying
Formula 1

Bottas regrets doing single-lap run in Portimao qualifying

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.1s

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

Portuguese GP qualifying as it happened

Latest videos

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.