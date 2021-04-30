Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Portimao is hosting the second round of the 2021 Formula 1 season this weekend. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix on May 1st in your country.

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Another Mercedes versus Red Bull shootout is expected at the Algarve circuit, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen favourites from their respective teams to top qualifying. Sergio Perez shouldn't be ruled out either after the Mexican outpaced his teammate Verstappen at Imola last time out, while Valtteri Bottas will be keen on bouncing back from a difficult run of races at the start of the season.

McLaren, AlphaTauri and Ferrari are all expected to join Mercedes and Red Bull in Q3 this time, while one of the drivers from Alpine or Aston Martin could also spring a surprise.

What time does qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Portimao at 15:00 local time (+1 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00*

23:00

19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Qualifying

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00*

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00*

23:00

 19:30

*+1 day

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Portimao throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

