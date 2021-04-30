Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Another Mercedes versus Red Bull shootout is expected at the Algarve circuit, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen favourites from their respective teams to top qualifying. Sergio Perez shouldn't be ruled out either after the Mexican outpaced his teammate Verstappen at Imola last time out, while Valtteri Bottas will be keen on bouncing back from a difficult run of races at the start of the season.

McLaren, AlphaTauri and Ferrari are all expected to join Mercedes and Red Bull in Q3 this time, while one of the drivers from Alpine or Aston Martin could also spring a surprise.

What time does qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Portimao at 15:00 local time (+1 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, May 1, 2021

: Saturday, May 1, 2021 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30

*+1 day

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Portimao throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

