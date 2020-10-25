Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Preview

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

shares
comments
Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

This weekend Formula 1 travels to Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

When is the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix? 

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on October 25 at the Autodromo Internacional Algarve.

  • Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020 
  • Start time: 1:10pm local time / 1:10pm GMT / 2:10pm CET / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Portuguese Grand Prix?

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Portuguese GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports 3. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Portimao to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Portuguese Grand Prix

There is no chance of rain on Sunday, with temperature at Portimao expected to be around 20C at the start of the race.

Starting grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'16.652
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'16.754 0.102
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'16.904 0.252
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'17.090 0.438
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 1'17.223 0.571
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'17.437 0.785
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'17.520 0.868
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'17.525 0.873
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'17.803 1.151
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'17.614 0.962
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 1'17.626 0.974
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'17.728 1.076
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'17.788 1.136
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'17.919 1.267
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'18.201 1.549
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'18.323 1.671
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 1'18.364 1.712
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'18.508 1.856
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'18.777 2.125
View full results

Related video

Portimao drain collapse issue unprecedented, says FIA's Masi

Previous article

Portimao drain collapse issue unprecedented, says FIA’s Masi
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP

