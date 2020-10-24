Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Preview

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Portimao will host Portugal's first Formula 1 race since 1996 on the weekend of October 23-25. Here's how you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying in your country.

What time does qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix start?

The Portuguese GP qualifying session will get underway at 2pm local time at Portimao. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020 
  • Start time: 2pm local time, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Portuguese GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where qualifying will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports 3. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Portimao throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Related video

The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled

Previous article

The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP

Trending Today

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Rick Jones names Mike Corvo as 2001 driver
NHRA NHRA / News

Rick Jones names Mike Corvo as 2001 driver

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away
NHRA NHRA / News

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

BMW Sauber compares V10 and V8 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

BMW Sauber compares V10 and V8 engines

Latest news

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled

Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

54m
2
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

3
NHRA

Rick Jones names Mike Corvo as 2001 driver

4
NHRA

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away

5
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Latest news

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled
Formula 1

The Sochi-like Portimao feature that even has Mercedes puzzled

Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder
Formula 1

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

Gasly facing penalties threat after engine fire in FP2
Formula 1

Gasly facing penalties threat after engine fire in FP2

Latest videos

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.