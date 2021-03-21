F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
265 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

A number of Formula 1 team principals are in favour of increasing the number of test days available ahead of the championship's 2022 regulation changes.

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

This year, the entirety of pre-season testing was compressed into three days at the Bahrain International Circuit to help minimise costs and ensure that cargo could be shipped to the same venue as the opening round, following the postponement of the Australian Grand Prix.

But the complete overhaul in F1's technical regulations for 2022 means that teams are keen to extend the number of days available for testing.

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost was positive about F1's decision to test in Bahrain, citing the more clement weather as ideal, but also added that the teams will need more test days to get on top of next year's cars.

"I always was positive to test in Bahrain or in Abu Dhabi, and I think [on the Friday] in the morning and [the Saturday] morning, we had reasonably good conditions, but [Friday] in the afternoon, it was quite bad," said Tost.

Read Also:

"Barcelona is quite difficult during this time of the year. It can be wet, it can be cold. When we normally would have had the test, one day it was wet, it was around 14 degrees, these are not test conditions which are optimal for Formula 1.

"During the season, we will sit together and then we will decide. Next year we have a new car and therefore I don’t think that three test days will be enough.

"But we have to find a good balance between the number of the days and the costs, because 2022 will not become quite a cheap year. We have to take everything into consideration."

Aston Martin chief Otmar Szafnauer agreed with Tost, suggesting that choosing the right venue as well as the right length of time was crucial for testing 2022's cars adequately.

He added that 2021's three test days were "appropriate" for the continuation of last year's cars, in which teams were allowed to make limited updates to the structural parts of the chassis via a token system.

"Like Franz says, we’re going to have an entirely new car next year and that should go into considering where and for how long we test next year," Szafnauer explained.

"I think three days was appropriate for this year with what happened in 2020, the pandemic, and reducing the amount of development in the car.

"The weather is hard to predict [during testing]. [On Friday] we had the sandstorm in the afternoon which wasn’t ideal, but like Franz says, you go to Barcelona and it could have been wet and cold.

"So I think we finish off here, and then decide what’s most appropriate for next year at a later time."

McLaren 2021 F1 car

McLaren 2021 F1 car

Photo by: McLaren

Some of the drivers also agreed that more testing would be ideal for 2022, as the cars will handle differently owing to the expected reductio in overall downforce levels.

Williams' George Russell said that teams would need about six days to test for 2022, but added that this figure could be reduced over the following seasons if the rules remain static.

"I think more testing benefits everybody and it's a disadvantage to everybody as well with having less testing," said Russell. "I think in the case of next year we have such an extreme change to the regulations, [and] it is important to have, I think at least six days under our belt for the teams.

"But then moving forward, if the regulations are stable as they have been over the past three or four years, I think, three days, four days as we're doing at the moment is probably a good number."

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull

Previous article

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

13h
2
IMSA

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

39min
3
Formula 1

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

1h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

5
Super GT

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems

3h
Latest news
F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022
Formula 1

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

1h
Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull
Formula 1

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull

6h
Russell: Sakhir GP gives me more confidence for F1 2021
Formula 1

Russell: Sakhir GP gives me more confidence for F1 2021

19h
F1 2021 secrecy obsession not unusual, says Fry
Formula 1

F1 2021 secrecy obsession not unusual, says Fry

21h
Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

Mar 20, 2021
Latest videos
1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More 06:30
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More

Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Haas unveils new additions for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unveils new additions for 2021 F1 car

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Williams launch Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2021
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021

Trending Today

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems
Super GT Super GT / Analysis

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

DANA Racing To Sponsor Mike Swain, Sr. at Daytona
NASCAR NASCAR / News

DANA Racing To Sponsor Mike Swain, Sr. at Daytona

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Latest news

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez needs five races to get up to speed with Red Bull

Russell: Sakhir GP gives me more confidence for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Sakhir GP gives me more confidence for F1 2021

F1 2021 secrecy obsession not unusual, says Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 secrecy obsession not unusual, says Fry

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.