2023 Qatar GP Formula 1 tickets now on sale

One of the final 2023 F1 races has gone on sale – book your place at the Qatar Grand Prix now...

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Tickets for the Qatar Grand Prix are now on sale for 2023! Book your Arabian F1 adventure now!

One of the final pieces in the ever-evolving puzzle that is the Formula 1 calendar, Qatar is one of this year’s last events to go on sale.

Another Arabian night of Formula 1 racing will land on the sands of Qatar on Sunday 8 October, Round 18 of the 2023 championship.

Last time round

Lewis Hamilton won the only previous race held at the Losail International Circuit back in 2021 with Max Verstappen coming in second and Fernando Alonso making it onto the podium for third.

The current world champion, Vertsappen claimed the fastest lap in that event, covering the 5.418 km circuit in just 1m23.196s.

This year will be only the second time that the nation has hosted an F1 grand prix. The first time was in 2021 and the staging of the FIFA World Cup saw the 2022 event postponed. A recent contract ensured that the Qatari peninsula is set to host the sport for 10 more years.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, run wide ahead of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, at the start

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, run wide ahead of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, at the start

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Why get tickets to the Qatar Grand Prix?

As winter creeps in, this is a golden opportunity to get some guaranteed October sun at a pivotal point of the Formula 1 season.

With a huge 8,000 capacity grandstand on the pit straight, the Losail International Circuit offers unmatched views of the action. Getting there is also very easy thanks to a new metro network serving the track and guess what - it’s free over the race weekend!

One huge attraction is that a three-day grandstand ticket could be yours for just £181!

With long-sweeping corners, a high-speed straight, tasty hairpins and a brand-new contract, Qatar is swiftly becoming part of the F1 furniture.

Secure your ticket to the Qatar Grand Prix now! 

