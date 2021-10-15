Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias
Formula 1 News

Qatar circuit pitlane entry changed "dramatically" for F1 race

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says that work to update the Losail circuit for November's Qatar GP has nearly been completed.

Qatar circuit pitlane entry changed "dramatically" for F1 race

Masi visited the regular MotoGP venue this summer immediately after the Hungarian GP, in company with F1 sporting director Steve Nielsen, while negotiations to hold a race were still under way.

Although the track has an FIA Grade 1 licence for car racing and was used for a GP2 Asia event in 2009, Masi's inspection confirmed exactly what work was required in order to make it suitable for current F1 cars.

As previously reported, a new pit entry was the only modification required to the actual track layout, while some kerbs and barriers needed some updating.

"They're changing the pitlane entry completely," said Masi. "So what was the pitlane entry for bikes will change, dramatically. That work is nearly completed.

"It's a very different ilk in the MotoGP or FIM world. So it's been trying to adapt in a relatively short period, which is the other part that we need to consider, that we're not talking about a huge period of time.

"I'll head there again next weekend, prior to Austin, to have a look, but nearly all the works have been completed."

Atmosphere at pitlane

Atmosphere at pitlane

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Updating a track that has long been established for the requirements of bike racing has presented an unusual challenge.

"Obviously the big parts have been safety requirements for bikes when it comes to Tecpro barriers and things like that," said Masi.

"There's a number of double kerbs that have been installed. Obviously, the circuit is ostensibly a bike circuit. So apex sausages, so people don't cut corners on the inside, double kerbs on exits, are the big one from a circuit perspective.

"As well there's a significant number of barrier upgrades, with regards to Tecpro and tyres around the entire venue. But the pitlane entry's probably the biggest actual track change, let's call it."

The pit garage complex was deemed to be suitable for F1.

"There's more than enough," said Masi. "I think it's about 40 garages as a base number. And when we were there, they'd already finished an extra 10, if I recall correctly. So there's 50 pit lane garages in total. There's more than enough space.

"Garages, paddock space, all things like that were all fine from the circuit end. I think it'll be a good little venue for this year."

Although not part of the actual FIA inspection new paddock hospitality buildings are being put in place.

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias

Previous article

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021

