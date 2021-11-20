Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Qatar GP qualifying as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Qatar pole
Formula 1 / Qatar GP Qualifying report

Qatar GP: Hamilton storms to F1 pole ahead of Verstappen

By:

Lewis Hamilton dominated Formula 1 qualifying in Qatar to take pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas finished third, with the final runs in Q3 featuring Pierre Gasly, who ended up fourth getting a dramatic puncture at the end of his final lap.

Hamilton led the way after the opening runs in the final stages with a 1m21.262s, with Verstappen edging ahead of Bottas but still with 0.162s gap to close.

But Hamilton, who ran at the head of the pack for the final fliers, put pole out of reach almost from the off on his final lap, as he smashed the fastest time in the opening sector by over 0.3s.

He held his advantage as he completed his run, setting a 1m20.827s – the only driver to reach the 1m20s as he became scored the first F1 pole at the Losail track.

Behind Hamilton on the track right at the end, Gasly ran very wide out the high-speed 90-degree right of Turn 15 ahead of the final corner, the AlphaTauri bouncing over the raised exit kerbs where its front wing and left front practically exploded.

Gasly carried on around the final corner, which meant yellow flags briefly flew, but they were in before Bottas and Verstappen came around in the Frenchman's wake.

The former could not improve his Q3 personal best and stayed third, while Verstappen was able to go quicker but not by enough as he wound up second 0.445s slower than Hamilton.

The front three will start Sunday's race on the medium tyres after getting through Q2 on that compound, as did Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Gasly remained fourth despite his late drama, with Fernando Alonso taking fifth despite abandoning his final Q3 lap.

Lando Norris set a personal best on his final lap to score sixth ahead of Sainz, with Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel rounding out the top 10.

Ocon's ninth place followed, the Frenchman complaining about severe vibrations as he braked during Q1.

In Q2, Sergio Perez was a shock elimination in 11th – the Mexican one of several drivers that had to abandon their plans to progress on the mediums, but his 1m22.346s on the softs was not enough to beat Sainz's lap on the mediums, which meant the Ferrari driver squeaked through the second segment on the preferable race tyre in 10th.

Lance Stroll was 12th ahead of Charles Leclerc, who was left perplexed at his lack of pace throughout Q2.

He was slowest of the 15 runners after the opening efforts with most cars on the mediums and although he improved after taking the softs it was only good enough for 13th.

Daniel Ricciardo had a similar story as he was eliminated in 14th, ahead of George Russell, who completed an offset run plan in the middle segment, setting his final lap with just under five minutes remaining while the track was otherwise empty.

In Q1, Kimi Raikkonen was edged out by Stroll's late improvement, which meant he was knocked out in 16th, just ahead of Nicholas Latifi, who was the first driver to take the chequered flag at the end of opening segment and was the only eliminated Q1 runner not to set a personal best on their final effort.

Antonio Giovinazzi was 18th ahead of the two Haas cars, with Mick Schumacher leading Nikita Mazepin.

The Russian's difficult event continued in Q1, as his FP2 absence as he was switched to a new chassis and the FP3 red flag caused by an engine control unit problem were followed by his front wing hanging at a funny angle during the early stages.

It meant he had to pit to get it changed, the first wing dragging along the floor by its endplates due to the drop, and Mazepin eventually ended up last with a best time over two seconds slower than Schumacher's.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'20.827
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'21.282 0.455
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'21.478 0.651
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'21.640 0.813
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'21.670 0.843
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'21.731 0.904
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'21.840 1.013
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'21.881 1.054
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'22.028 1.201
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'22.785 1.958
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'22.346 1.519
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'22.460 1.633
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'22.463 1.636
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'22.597 1.770
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'22.756 1.929
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'23.156 2.329
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'23.213 2.386
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'23.262 2.435
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'23.407 2.580
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'25.859 5.032
View full results
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Why Mercedes' right of review into Brazil F1 incident was denied
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Brazil F1 incident was denied

Qatar GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Gasly, Verstappen Qatar GP
Formula 1

Qatar GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Gasly, Verstappen

Latest news

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying

Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Qatar pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Qatar pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
3 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
20 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
