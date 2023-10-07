Qatar GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Lusail ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.
The grid for the Qatar GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.
What time does the Sprint race for the Qatar Grand Prix start?
The race will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Start time: 20:30 local time / 17:30 GMT / 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST / 19:30 SAT / 20:30 EAT / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT / 04:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:30 JST (Sunday) / 23:00 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|18:00
|
19:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
Sprint Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
00:00¹
|22:00
|
18:30
|Sprint
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch the Qatar GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPNEWS
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Doha throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.
Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Latest news
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP
How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
