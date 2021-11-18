Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Qatar GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Qatar GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
1/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Great shot of the Red Bull RB16B’s gearbox carrier, rear crash structure, rear suspension and upright assembly. Note the shaping of the rearward arms near the upright, as they are shaped in a way that better interacts with the winglets mounted on the brake fence (not pictured at the time). Also shows how far forward and high the upper wishbone elements are mounted at the inboard end.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
2/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The Mercedes W12 in a state of undress while being prepared gives us a glimpse at the inner workings of the front brake assembly – note the silver bypass pipework, which is twisted to accommodate the shape of the assembly but also to help direct the air which is dumped out the wheel face.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
3/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The three outwardly angled ‘r’-shaped winglets on the edge of the Ferrari SF21’s floor.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
4/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Ahead of that we have the Z-shaped floor cutout, also note the shape of the floor's edge behind it.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
5/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A glimpse into the Ferrari SF21’s cockpit reveals the steering wheel with its various buttons, rotaries and toggles, which are used to help control the power unit and chassis features such as DRS.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
6/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A comparison as we take a look into the McLaren MCL35M’s cockpit and glance over its steering wheel too.
AlphaTauri AT02 front detail
AlphaTauri AT02 front detail
7/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An interesting shot of the AlphaTauri AT02 shows the internal makeup of the front upright, including the positioning of the pushrod and the internal pipework that delivers airflow to the components inside the brake duct.
Alpine A521 front brake detail
Alpine A521 front brake detail
8/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front brake assembly in a state of undress on the Alpine A521 shows us the bypass pipework beneath, that feeds air out through the wheel face.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
9/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Higher downforce rear wing from the selection is mounted on the Red Bull initially, which you’ll note appears to have had the louvred section of the endplate stiffened. The DRS actuator is also exposed so you can see the inner workings.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
10/25

Photo by: Uncredited

As the Red Bull mechanics prepare the RB16B for action in this shot we can see that at this point they have their low downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing on the car.
Alpine A521 nose and front wing detail
Alpine A521 nose and front wing detail
11/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A rare glimpse of the front wing, nose and cape assembly from behind on the Alpine A521.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
12/25

Photo by: Uncredited

High downforce rear wing and T-Wing arrangement on the Ferrari SF21, note the dots on the endplate which show how the wing elements of various sizes and attack angles would fit.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
13/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Looking down the floor of the Mercedes W12 from behind, we can see the two sets of four angled strakes that the team added to help divert the airflow outboard.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
14/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Top-down overview of the Ferrari SF21’s bargeboard cluster for comparison, but also note the slots in the upper elements that are required due to the same slots in the elements below.
Ferrari SF21 rear detail
Ferrari SF21 rear detail
15/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Close up of the Ferrari SF21’s rear wing and the DRS actuator pod.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
16/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The airbox on the Ferrari SF21, which is subdivided not only for the purposes of structural of the rollover structure within but also to separate the airflow and improve its delivery to the various components that require cooling within.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
17/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Close up of the Ferrari SF21’s front brake duct gives an appreciation of how the inlet is divided up into smaller sections to help divert the air collected where it’s required, whether that’s for brake cooling or improving the aerodynamic output.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
18/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Great top-down overview of the bargeboard cluster on the Mercedes W12, also note the two diveplanes added on the chassis ahead of the sidepods and the shape of the strakes on the leading edge of the floor.
Ferrari SF21 in the garage
Ferrari SF21 in the garage
19/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Asymmetric brake duct layout for Ferrari again in Qatar, albeit with the opposite layout to how they ran in Brazil.
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C41
20/25

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C41’s front wing – not new but always worth observing just how skinny the uppermost flap is too.
Red Bull Racing RB16B nose and front wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B nose and front wing detail
21/25

Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, here’s a shot of the Red Bull RB16B’s front wing.
Mercedes W12 cooling detail
Mercedes W12 cooling detail
22/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Maximum cooling outlet panel in place beside the halo for Mercedes in Qatar.
Alpine A521 detail
Alpine A521 detail
23/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine is opting for a bodywork panel with a cooling outlet running out the trail leg of the halo.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
24/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has also taken this route for more-open bodywork as it installs a louvred panel beside the cockpit.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
25/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear cooling outlet on the Mercedes W12 also appears to have been trimmed back slightly (white arrow).
