Bottas, Sainz also summoned for Qatar F1 qualifying yellow flag infringement
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Doha will stage its maiden Formula 1 race this Sunday. Here's how and when you can watch the Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The two championship protagonists will line up on the front row, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on pole position ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton will have the added advantage of his teammate Valtteri Bottas starting right behind in third position, with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez only 11th after failing to make it into Q3.

Pierre Gasly will join Bottas on the second row of the grid despite breaking his front wing - and suffering a puncture on the front-right tyre - in a kerb strike on his final qualifying lap.

When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 14:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail International Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

21:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

22:00

 20:00

16:30

Qualifying

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'20.827
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'21.282 0.455
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'21.478 0.651
4 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'21.640 0.813
5 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'21.670 0.843
6 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'21.731 0.904
7 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'21.840 1.013
8 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'21.881 1.054
9 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'22.028 1.201
10 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'22.785 1.958
11 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'22.346 1.519
12 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'22.460 1.633
13 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'22.463 1.636
14 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'22.597 1.770
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'22.756 1.929
16 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'23.156 2.329
17 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'23.213 2.386
18 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'23.262 2.435
19 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'23.407 2.580
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'25.859 5.032
Bottas, Sainz also summoned for Qatar F1 qualifying yellow flag infringement
Bottas, Sainz also summoned for Qatar F1 qualifying yellow flag infringement
