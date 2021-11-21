F1 Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The two championship protagonists will line up on the front row, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on pole position ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton will have the added advantage of his teammate Valtteri Bottas starting right behind in third position, with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez only 11th after failing to make it into Q3.

Pierre Gasly will join Bottas on the second row of the grid despite breaking his front wing - and suffering a puncture on the front-right tyre - in a kerb strike on his final qualifying lap.

When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 14:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail International Circuit.

Date : Sunday, November 21, 2021

: Sunday, November 21, 2021 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 22:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30

How can I watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid: