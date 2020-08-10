Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain

shares
comments
Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 8:23 AM

Racing Point is "99% sure" Sergio Perez will be able to race in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, but will have Nico Hulkenberg on standby once again.

Perez was forced to miss the last two Formula 1 races at Silverstone after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before the British Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver completed his required quarantine period in the UK, but remained positive for COVID-19 when tested ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last weekend.

Racing Point now expects Perez to test negative for COVID-19 in the coming days, thus allowing him to return to his seat for the race weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"It seems like the amount of virus in his system is coming down significantly from test to test," Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer explained.

"He has tested again [on Saturday]. I anticipate either by the time we get the result, or we get a result early next week, he will be in the negative range.

"I think by the time we get to Barcelona, he'll be back in the car. But I'm trying to guess the future. If that doesn't happen, then don't crucify me because I can't predict the future.

"But just looking at the rate of the virus leaving his system, if it's linear, he should be OK by the time he gets back to Barcelona."

Read Also:

Perez was replaced at short-notice for the Silverstone races by Nico Hulkenberg, who made his F1 comeback with Racing Point after losing his Renault seat at the end of last year.

Asked if Hulkenberg would be on standby once again in Spain, Szafnauer said: "If [Perez] wasn't in the car, it would be Nico.

"I was 99% sure that Nico would be in the car for both Silverstones, and now 99% sure that Checo will be in the car for Spain."

Hulkenberg qualified third for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix before finishing the race in seventh place, putting in a performance across the weekend that won praise from throughout the F1 paddock.

Hulkenberg said he was waiting to get clarification from Racing Point on if he would be needed for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, but anticipated a late decision being made.

"I don't know the full picture to be honest yet," Hulkenberg said after the race. "I think we'll find out more in the next couple of days, and as we get closer to the weekend, it will develop.

"I guess I'll be present just in case he's not able to race. I guess I'll be there to replace him again. I think it will come down to again a late decision on Thursday."

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Previous article

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Next article

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Redding crashes
World Superbike World Superbike / Qualifying report

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Redding crashes

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

FIA confirms ban on tobacco advertising
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

FIA confirms ban on tobacco advertising

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Ricky Lundgren died from injuries sustained at California
AMA AMA / News

Ricky Lundgren died from injuries sustained at California

Latest news

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
26m

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
56m

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Horner surprised others didn't try Verstappen's tyre strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner surprised others didn't try Verstappen's tyre strategy

Trending

1
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Redding crashes

2
Formula 1

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

3
Formula 1

FIA confirms ban on tobacco advertising

4
Formula 1

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

5
AMA

Ricky Lundgren died from injuries sustained at California

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain
Formula 1

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis
Formula 1

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Horner surprised others didn't try Verstappen's tyre strategy
Formula 1

Horner surprised others didn't try Verstappen's tyre strategy

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.