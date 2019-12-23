Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
2019 tech verdict: Racing Point shows encouraging signs
Join us as we delve into Giorgio Piola’s 2019 archive and bring you insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams throughout a season in the pursuit of more performance. In today’s gallery we will focus on… Racing Point.
Following its takeover by the consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, the renamed Force India team had a lot of catching up to do after such a lengthy period of financial uncertainty, which had certainly stymied its development abilities.
As a result, this was a season of rebuilding, with promising signs towards the closing races of the year as the consistent Sergio Perez scored eight points-scoring finishes in the final nine grands prix. Lance Stroll scored its best result, however: a fourth place in the chaotic German GP.
Planning permission for a new factory in 2021 shows its intent to raise its medium-term technical game.
Racing Point RP19 sidepods
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The RP19 featured an improved sidepod package for 2019, as such many of the aerodynamic components that surround the sidepod needed adjustment in order that they got the best from them. This horizontal fence not only added rigidity but also improved flow management around the front corner of the sidepod.
Racing Point RP19 nose
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point introduced a new nose solution for the Canadian GP, mounting a cape under the nose which was designed to take advantage of their pre-existing nostrils.
Racing Point RP19, front wing endplate
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
It took a slightly different approach to the new front wing regulations, as the team opted to shorten the length of their footplate, thus altering the vortex that would be shed from it.
Racing Point RP19, sidepods
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Extensive revisions were made to the sidepods and their packaging for the German GP, as the team looked to make more ground up on its rivals.
Racing Point RP19, front wing comparison
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The push to improve performance from the front wing continued in Singapore as the team refined the footplate once more.
