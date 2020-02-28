Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point not ruling out fighting Ferrari early on

shares
comments
Racing Point not ruling out fighting Ferrari early on
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 11:01 AM

Racing Point technical director Andy Green has not dismissed the idea of his team being a threat to Ferrari at the start of the season.

The Silverstone-based outfit has made a strong start to pre-season testing with its all-new RP20, which has taken inspiration from last year's Mercedes design.

Its form has been such that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, whose own team has admitted it is behind where it wants to be, believes Racing Point could be a thorn in its side.

"They are certainly very close," Binotto told Sky. "I think it's not surprising if you look at the shape of their car. Certainly yes, they are a threat.

"But I am convinced as well that Ferrari as a team is strong enough to develop the car from now onwards, and to make sure that in the future we'll be strong enough not to be threatened."

Asked by Motorsport.com whether he felt Binotto's comments echoed Racing Point's own confidence about its car, Green said: "Let's see. We're just trying to get the best we can out of the package we've got.

"And then I think we'll see where we are in the first few races. It's very promising, that is for sure."

Read Also:

Sergio Perez said this week that the RP20 was the best F1 car he had had in his career, and Green said that although there remained a lot of work for his team to do, he was bullish about the package they had.

"I'd be lying if you said we weren't happy with where we are," he said. "We are happy with where we are.

"The level of performance that we see from the car, it's sort of as we expected after we got the data out of the tunnel and put it in the simulator.

"The drivers drove the car a couple weeks ago and they were massively enthusiastic about it. So they were prepared for what was to come.

"We were just unsure whether we were going to realize the full potential of what we've seen in the simulation work. Everything that we see so far suggests that we have transferred across from the model side to the full side."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

 
Next article
Test 2, Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Previous article

Test 2, Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Next article

Ricciardo tops final morning of testing from Leclerc

Ricciardo tops final morning of testing from Leclerc
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

2
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

2h
3
NASCAR Truck

Brett Moffitt suffers fracture in both legs

4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.