Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Naive" Racing Point critics "haven't stepped up to the plate"

shares
comments
"Naive" Racing Point critics "haven't stepped up to the plate"
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 4:33 PM

Racing Point’s rivals were "naive" to think that the cash injection the team has had under Lawrence Stroll’s ownership wasn’t going to help it make big progress, says technical director Andrew Green.

The extra funds that have been on tap since Stroll bought the outfit at the end of 2018 have enabled Racing Point to build a Mercedes ‘clone’ this year – and its pace has been clear in pre-season testing.

And while some of its competitors are unhappy with what Racing Point has done, the Silverstone-based team says any politicking over its approach does not worry it at all.

Green reckons that complaints have been fuelled by other teams having simply not delivered.

“I think it boils down to the fact that some of the teams may have not done as good a job as they should have done,” said Green.

“We are a team that finished fourth, two years on the trot, with next to no money at all. We were absolutely hand to mouth, and we [still] finished fourth in the championship.

“We showed we can do that with next to nothing. So for people to think that take a team like that, inject money and resources in, and it wasn't going to improve is naive.

“I think they just haven't stepped up to the plate. I think a lot of their frustration is probably looking inward and going ‘crikey, we haven't done a good job’. That is what I would be thinking if I was looking from the outside in. I would be looking at my aero department and going, ‘come on guys, what on earth have you been playing at?’ ”

Racing Point is well aware that the more successful its start to the season is, the more likely it is that rivals will play politics over its car.

But Green remains defiant that his team has played totally by the rules, and has done something than any other outfit could have done themselves.

“I don't know what they've got to complain about,” he said. “What we've done is completely legal. All we are doing is racing with the rules that are written, which I think is the idea of the game.

“We've been given a set of rules, we're going as fast as we can. And if other teams haven't taken the route that we've taken for some reasons unknown to us, that's their decision. They had the opportunity to do exactly what we did but they elected not to for reasons I don't know.

“It's something that we've been wanting to do for a very long time but haven't had the budget to do. This was a natural thing for us to do.”

He added: “It gives me encouragement that people are talking about us and people are complaining about us. That is a good indication to me that we're doing something really good. If we were at the bottom of the pack, no one will be mentioning what we have done at all.”

Related video

Next article
Ferrari postpones Fiorano F1 tyre test

Previous article

Ferrari postpones Fiorano F1 tyre test

Next article

How Netflix risks F1 broadcasters' wrath

How Netflix risks F1 broadcasters' wrath
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point Force India
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Opinion: Was Porsche quitting LMP1 really a blessing in disguise?

2
NHRA

Six decades of drag racing to be celebrated at U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis

3
Le Mans

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

3h
4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

3h
5
Formula E

Wolff has "no doubts" about Massa, despite point-less start

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.