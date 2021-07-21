Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 News

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

By:

A frustrated Kimi Raikkonen has urged his Alfa Romeo team to “wake up” and find more performance from the C41.

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Raikkonen made the comment via team radio after finishing the British GP out of the points in 15th place.

The Finn had gained places at the start in both the Saturday sprint and in the Grand Prix itself.

He spent the latter part of the main event battling with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, but lost any chance of making the top 10 after contact led to a late spin.

Raikkonen has scored only one point thus far in 2021, when he finished 10th in Azerbaijan, while his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi also only has a 10th place to his name.

The Hinwil team stopped development of its 2021 car several weeks ago, apart from the work required to meet the stricter rear wing deflection tests.

After the flag at Silverstone Raikkonen’s engineer suggested that he could have been finished 10th without the contact with Perez.

“Maybe, or maybe we need to make the car fast, it’s simple,” he replied. “It’s impossible to fight against them. Same this, same that, and try to fight with the other cars. Come on, we’ve got to wake up and do something.”

Later Raikkonen admitted that it had been a tough afternoon that saw him defending rather than attacking.

“We kind of expected it was not going to be an easy race for us here and that’s how it turned out to be,” he said when asked about the Silverstone race by Motorsport.com. “After the start we were pretty OK, but the longer we go, the more I’m watching in the mirrors more than forward.

“We tried to fight, but it wasn’t enough here. Maybe at some other track we can be a bit better off, but you know, what can you do?”

Regarding the incident with Perez he said: “I think over the race we had some battles, and obviously they were a lot faster. But I managed to keep him behind quite a long time.

“And in the end we were a couple of corners next to each other and then I was outside the previous corner, inside the next, and I don’t know, maybe he didn’t see me, but I ended up spinning and that’s about it.

“I was OK there and then suddenly he just turned in and then I went. But I’d much rather fight for the position. Finishing 11th or 12th doesn’t really help us.”

Alfa’s head of track engineering Xevi Pujolar admitted that the team is lacking the pace to score points on merit at the moment.

“We knew again that we would be fighting close to the points,” said the Spaniard. “And then if something happened in front we can get quite close. But we’re missing a bit more.

"We tried to go on the aggressive side with Kimi, boxing quite early, but we needed a bit more pace to get close to the points in the middle of the race.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Previous article

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

2 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Super GT

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi

6 h
4
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

18 h
5
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

32 min
Latest news
Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

32m
How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

1 h
Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

2 h
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

2 h
Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
Formula 1

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in 00:57
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
6 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver” 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver”

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos 03:24
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

Norris says slow pitstop cost him F1 podium shot in British GP
Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him F1 podium shot in British GP

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi
Super GT Super GT

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title
Stock car Stock car

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title

1995 national event schedule
NHRA NHRA

1995 national event schedule

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
2 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.