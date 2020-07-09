Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out

shares
comments
Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 1:21 PM

Kimi Raikkonen doubts the relationship between Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari is as bad as some may think, and is "certain" the team will give him equal treatment to Charles Leclerc.

Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the year after the team opted against offering him a new contract beyond 2020, opting to sign Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

Vettel revealed last weekend in Austria that he was "surprised" to not receive an offer from Ferrari, with his story contradicting the initial explanation offered by the team regarding his exit.

Raikkonen raced alongside Vettel at Ferrari between 2015 and 2018 before being dropped and joining Alfa Romeo. The Finn is known to have a good personal friendship with the four-time world champion.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt Vettel was being treated unfairly by Ferrari since his exit was announced, Raikkonen said he did not think relations had soured as people may think.

"Honestly, I spoke to him last weekend, quickly when we saw each other, I think it was before the start, and that's all that I know," Raikkonen said.

"I don't know what is going on there, it's none of my business. I think it's unfair to comment if someone is treated badly or not, because I don't know what is going on.

"I doubt that they have as bad relationship as people are making out.

"Obviously sometimes it goes this way, that you leave the team, or choose to leave, whichever way it is. We'll see what happens in his future. You need to ask from him.

"I wouldn't put too much saying how difficult it is right now after one race. It wasn't the most easy for [Alfa Romeo] either. I'm sure they can be much stronger than they were last weekend."

Read Also:

Raikkonen's exit from Ferrari was announced after the 2018 Italian Grand Prix, with the team announcing Leclerc as his replacement with seven races still remaining in the season.

But Raikkonen said he was not treated any differently by Ferrari once his departure had been announced.

"No, absolutely not," Raikkonen said. "I'm certain that they get exactly the same treatment, both of them. It's in their benefit to try to get the best result on both cars, so I don't see why they would do anything else."

Next article
First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

Previous article

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

Trending Today

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer
Supercars / Supercars

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?
Esports / Esports
1h

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

Latest news

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?
Esports / Esports
1h

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?

Explained: Why black Mercedes doesn't cause cooling issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Explained: Why black Mercedes doesn't cause cooling issues

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

34m
2
Formula 1

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault

3h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

4
Supercars

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

5
NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

Latest videos

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Latest news

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Vettel/Ferrari problems not as big as made out

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing
Formula 1

First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?
Esports

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?

Explained: Why black Mercedes doesn't cause cooling issues
Formula 1

Explained: Why black Mercedes doesn't cause cooling issues

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault
Formula 1

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.