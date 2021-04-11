Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
20 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
09 May
Next event in
24 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
23 May
Race in
41 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
06 Jun
Race in
55 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
13 Jun
Race in
63 days
Formula 1
French GP
27 Jun
Race in
76 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
04 Jul
Next event in
80 days
Formula 1
British GP
18 Jul
Race in
97 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
Race in
111 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
Race in
139 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
05 Sep
Race in
146 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
Race in
167 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
03 Oct
Next event in
171 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
Race in
181 days
Formula 1
United States GP
24 Oct
Race in
196 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
31 Oct
Race in
203 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
209 days
Formula 1
Australian GP
21 Nov
Race in
223 days
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
05 Dec
Race in
237 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
12 Dec
Race in
244 days
Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

By:
News editor

Martin Brundle believes the current intrigue in Formula 1 surrounding car rake is a distraction from the real issues at play between Mercedes and Red Bull.

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

The pace shown by F1’s top two teams at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix left Mercedes in no doubt that its form had been hit by new rules introduced this year.

In particular, it believes that changes to the floor aimed at cutting downforce have hurt low rake cars like its own and Aston Martin much more than high rake models like Red Bull.

Aston Martin even went as far as suggesting the rule changes resulted in its car losing one second per lap of performance compared to high rake rivals.

Sky Sport F1 pundit Brundle is not convinced though that the rake issue offers the full explanation behind Mercedes apparent pace struggles.

He is confident that despite its early struggles with the W12, the Brackley squad will “get it together” as he still thinks Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are the team/driver combination to beat.

“I think the rake thing is a little bit of a distraction and I think the Mercedes is not really working that well at the moment,” Brundle told Motorsport.com.

“Red Bull and Honda are working particularly well, as are a few other cars.

“The regulations mean you can’t just keep throwing new upgrades at it every week like they have perhaps done in the past, but Mercedes will get it together.  

“[Lewis] Hamilton and Mercedes are still the combo to beat for the world championship.” 

Read Also:

Looking ahead to next weekend’s race at Imola, Brundle is predicting another closely fought contest between Mercedes and Red Bull. 

The ex-F1 driver turned distinguished broadcaster says that Hamilton’s Bahrain victory proved that Mercedes, even on the back foot, cannot be underestimated. 

“It depends what they do to their car in between times,” added Brundle, when asked if he thought Mercedes would have a tougher battle to overcome Red Bull at Imola. 

“It is obviously more limited as to what you can change anyway now.  

“I wouldn’t underestimate Mercedes. I mean everybody is talking about rake and how it has damaged Mercedes and therefore Aston Martin, but unless I’m mistaken, a Mercedes won the race in Bahrain with Red Bull having dominated the last race [in Abu Dhabi] last year.  

“I think it will be really close, they will sort the Mercedes out. 

“Hamilton was absolutely magnificent in Bahrain and for me he won the race as much as anybody else lost it, or any team lost it.  

“I really don’t know who will be best around Imola and that is the wonderful thing about live sport.”  

