RB: Barcelona F1 car upgrades may be "fooling" us
The RB Formula 1 team is in a race against time to figure out why its upgrades led it up the wrong setup path in Spain
RB CEO Peter Bayer says his Formula 1 team has evidence its Barcelona upgrades are working, but may be "fooling" it regarding the sweet spot of its car set-up.
RB brought a raft of upgrades to the VCARB01 at last weekend Spanish Grand Prix, including an updated floor, a new rear wing and a re-designed engine cover.
But instead of continuing on their points-scoring run, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo failed to make it through to Q1, qualifying 17th and 18th respectively.
They didn't fare much better in the race, with Ricciardo finishing a distant 15th while Tsunoda dropped to 19th after reporting car problems.
Ricciardo said it was particularly puzzling that he actually felt comfortable in the car, but its performance just wasn't there compared to previous weekends.
And according to the team's CEO Bayer, there is evidence that its upgrades are working, but may have led the team into a wrong set-up direction.
"The data are clear, they show that the upgrade works," Bayer told ORF. "However, the race engineers explained it to me like this: It's possible that these upgrades are fooling you.
"So, you think you've found a sweet spot for the car, but it's not actually where the car tells you it is.
"We let ourselves get a little carried away. We will now analyse that.
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
"These cars work like a pyramid, you have to find the peak at the top. These [simulation] models can make you believe that you're at the top, but you're not.
"It's like thinking you're standing on top of the Glockner, but in reality you're standing next to it. That's how it felt this weekend."
Bayer said RB hadn't yet ruled out whether or not it would do a back-to-back test in FP1 at the Red bull Ring, but the fact that Austria is a sprint weekend means the pressure is on to quickly find the right set-up direction.
"[Going back on specification] is an option, yes," Bayer said. "Maybe we'll do that for one of the cars.
"We have to find out very quickly what happened, because Austria will be a sprint weekend.
"That means we actually have to know in the first practice session what we want to do.
"The pressure is correspondingly high now. Everyone is already working flat out for next weekend."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades yet after Spain shocker
Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
Latest news
Alex Marquez to stay with Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2025
Pramac to leave Ducati and become Yamaha satellite MotoGP team from 2025
Why new "perfect" Red Bull Ring kerb solution could banish F1's track limits problem
Aston Martin announces new Stroll F1 deal "for 2025 and beyond"
Prime
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments