RB set for "quiet discussion" in summer over Ricciardo and Lawson

Red Bull and its RB sister Formula 1 team are set for a "quiet discussion" during the summer break as they decide between retaining Daniel Ricciardo or promoting Liam Lawson.

With more and more drivers signed up for 2025 and beyond, and RB confirming in Canada that Yuki Tsunoda will stay on for a fifth season, attention has now shifted towards the identity of his team-mate.

Incumbent Ricciardo was brought in as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez at the main team, but the Australian's unconvincing and inconsistent performances have led to Perez being handed a two-year deal instead.

With satellite team RB ostensibly being a junior squad tasked with training up Red Bull prospects, and Tsunoda having now moved to the veteran category, logic suggests the team would lean towards promoting 22-year-old Liam Lawson for 2025.

The New Zealander made an impressive cameo during Ricciardo's injury lay-off in 2023, and is set to become a free agent if Red Bull can't offer him an F1 drive in one of its two teams.

There are swelling rumours that Ricciardo could face the axe during the summer break, fed by comments made by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko that Lawson should be in the car. RB CEO Peter Bayer said both Red Bull squads would have a "quiet discussion" in August on what to do.

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Peter Bayer, CEO, RB F1 Team Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

"We're not in a hurry to take a decision for next year's line-up," Bayer said in Austria. "We've confirmed Yuki, which was very important for us. And our focus currently is on the car. And [we will] go into the summer break and have a quiet discussion."

Bayer paid tribute to Ricciardo's contributions behind the scenes since he stepped in mid-2023 for Nyck de Vries, but also acknowledged the team's role is to bring through young drivers rather than keeping hold of veterans.

"Daniel certainly has helped us tremendously," he explained. "Looking back last year when he joined the team, he brought a whole new energy and spirit into the team and he has been extremely helpful in supporting Yuki.

"Yuki has just stated very recently that he still keeps learning from Daniel.

"It's part of our job, also as a mission from the shareholders, to develop drivers. And that's what we currently do.

"Liam is part of the team, he's our test driver. He's in the simulator. As most of you know he will be in the TPC [testing a 2022 car in Imola].

"But the decision on the second seat will be taken quietly, and we're not in a hurry."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also left the door open for the possibility of another mid-season driver swap within the Red Bull stable.

"They're all Red Bull Racing drivers and every Red Bull driver knows that there's always pressure and scrutiny," he added.

"Daniel is in the seat and it's down to him to make the most of that. And then in Formula 1 things are always fluid."