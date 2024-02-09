Subscribe
Formula 1 RB launch
News

RB reveals its new VCARB 01 Formula 1 car

The rebranded RB team has revealed its 2024 Formula 1 car at a special event on the Las Vegas Boulevard.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated

Following a winter of significant change for the Faenza-based squad, which has a new team principal and new identity, the VCARB 01 was shown for the first time at a launch party.

The blue, black and white challenger features significant branding from new title sponsors Visa and Cash App.

Also see:

On the technical front, the new car features some interesting changes that have brought it closer to sister team Red Bull's concept, having been open about there being closer collaboration for this season.

After opting to run Red Bull-designed rear suspension from last year’s Singapore Grand Prix, RB has now also switched to a pull-rod front suspension layout for this season.

This brings it fully in line with the configuration that Red Bull has put to good use in F1 after winning both titles under the new ground effect rules.

While the VCARB 01 retains many of the design elements of last year’s AlphaTauri AT04, perhaps the most obvious change is to the sidepod area – and especially the inlets.

VCARB 01

VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

RB has moved much more towards the concept that Red Bull has used, although its current design is arguably more similar to the 2022 RB18 challenger.

The team has high hopes of being able to make progress this season after a push from Red Bull to improve its fortunes in F1.

It has a new management structure, with CEO Peter Bayer and team principal Laurent Mekies running the operation.

On the driver front, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will continue with the outfit, as they hope to improve on the eighth-place finish that the squad managed in last year’s F1 constructors’ championship.

Speaking at the end of last year, Ricciardo felt that the changes at the team had moved RB away from being viewed as simply a place for Red Bull to develop young drivers.

“I feel like we're going in the right direction,” said Ricciardo. “And honestly, everything I fed back to the team, I feel like they've actioned or done their best to make it happen or make it work.

“So honestly I can't ask for too much more at the moment. It's obviously now just how quickly can we get new parts on the car, and this and that.

“I would say, I don't want to be like patronising, but their heads are in the right place. I feel like we're all kind of meeting in the right place and looking ahead. I think they value the experience I have, and I think that's really important kind of moving forward, and they're motivated.

“I feel like this is not a junior team anymore.”

Read Also:
Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

VCARB 01

VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

VCARB 01

VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

shares
comments
Previous article F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more
Next article How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Failed crash tests proof of Alpine's ambitions, says its F1 chief

Failed crash tests proof of Alpine's ambitions, says its F1 chief

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Failed crash tests proof of Alpine's ambitions, says its F1 chief Failed crash tests proof of Alpine's ambitions, says its F1 chief

Hamilton Ferrari F1 talks "kept secret" for a while, says Gasly

Hamilton Ferrari F1 talks "kept secret" for a while, says Gasly

Formula 1

Hamilton Ferrari F1 talks "kept secret" for a while, says Gasly Hamilton Ferrari F1 talks "kept secret" for a while, says Gasly

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Latest news

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

NASCAR Brazil drivers join the 2024 season kickoff in Daytona

NASCAR Brazil drivers join the 2024 season kickoff in Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Brazil drivers join the 2024 season kickoff in Daytona NASCAR Brazil drivers join the 2024 season kickoff in Daytona

Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision"

Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision"

FE Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision" Formula E open to India return but only with "stable decision"

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
RB launch

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe