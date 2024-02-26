All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

RB rules out Faenza F1 factory move despite new Milton Keynes facility

RB has dismissed claims it could relocate its Formula 1 factory from Faenza to Britain, even though a new facility is being readied in Milton Keynes.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
RB F1 Team logo

RB F1 Team logo

Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull-owned squad is undergoing a revamp of its F1 programme, which has included a change of identity away from AlphaTauri and the arrival of new team management in Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer.

But amid some scrutiny from rival teams over closer ties to sister squad Red Bull, there have been suggestions that it could choose to abandon its Faenza factory and move everything to the UK.

This was prompted by comments McLaren CEO Zak Brown made at his team’s livery launch earlier this year when he voiced his concerns about the partnership between Red Bull and RB.

“AlphaTauri [RB] is, from what I understand, moving to the UK, which I think will benefit both teams,” he said.

“So, this A/B team and co-ownership, which is a whole other level of A/B team, is a big concern to ours for the health of the sport, and the fairness of the sport.”

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

But RB team principal Mekies has explained that Brown’s suspicions about his team moving is wrong.

He has clarified that while his team is relocating some of its current UK staff away from its Bicester aero facility to a new building in Milton Keynes, Faenza will remain as its headquarters.

“We have a very good facility in Faenza, and we think the base is very good to build on,” explained Mekies.

“But we are not happy with what we have in Bicester today in terms of infrastructure. We don't think we put our guys in the best possible position there, simply because of the history of it.

“It was a very small facility that got outgrown. And we had it because we were using our wind tunnel in Bicester, which is not the case anymore.”

Mekies explained that RB has agreed to close down operations at Bicester and relocate personnel.

“We are building a brand-new headquarters in Milton Keynes, outside of the Red Bull campus, and that's going to be state-of-the-art facilities in the same way that we have a high level facility in Faenza.”

Mekies said that having operations in the UK was especially valuable for helping attract staff who were not interested in relocating to Italy.

“We will have more capacity, meaning that if tomorrow we want to go to the job market and get somebody that wants to stay in the UK, regardless of what department, it's now possible to get a single department to be split between two locations and, with today's technology, be working together,” he said.

“Historically, it's been a huge downside in F1 to do that. There aren't many successful examples of that, we are conscious of that, but we are thinking as the world has changed massively it's not only technology, it's also people's mindset. We are trying to make that work and we think it could turn into an advantage.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Livery rules or new technology? What F1 needs to get its colour back again
Next article Why progress, not early form, is all that matters for Alpine F1 boss

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine rules out F1 test for Mick Schumacher

Alpine rules out F1 test for Mick Schumacher

Formula 1

Alpine rules out F1 test for Mick Schumacher Alpine rules out F1 test for Mick Schumacher

Sauber surprised others did not switch to “quicker” F1 pull-rod suspension

Sauber surprised others did not switch to “quicker” F1 pull-rod suspension

Formula 1

Sauber surprised others did not switch to “quicker” F1 pull-rod suspension Sauber surprised others did not switch to “quicker” F1 pull-rod suspension

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Latest news

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Indy IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalized for Atlanta infractions

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form

Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas

Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024 The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA