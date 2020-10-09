Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

shares
comments
Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner
By:

Christian Horner says it is "inconceivable" that the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri teams will align with different engine suppliers after Honda withdraws at the end of 2021.

In the past the two teams have on occasion had different engine partners – most recently in 2018, when Red Bull was still with Renault and the then-Toro Rosso team had already moved to Honda.

However the current business model is built around the two teams sharing technology, such as gearboxes and associated rear suspension, and that can only happen if they share the same engine supplier.

"I think it's very much a two-for-one scenario," said Horner. "So due to the synergy projects, due to the integration of the drivetrain, then it's inconceivable to think that the two teams could operate on different power units.

"That introduces all kinds of complexities particularly with IP etc, from the different suppliers. So it will be way from ideal to have both teams on different power unit solutions."

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost agreed that the two teams have to continue to share a power supplier, with the Faenza outfit having now closed its gearbox department.

"We don't want to use a different power unit to what Red Bull Racing is using because we want to continue with the synergy process," said the Austrian.

"I don't want that we at AlphaTauri start once more designing our own gearbox, the complete rear suspension, that kind of stuff. We have a very close cooperation with Red Bull Technology, and we want to continue with them, and definitely want to have the same engine.

"We want to have the same power as Red Bull Racing because of the synergies which we have built up in the past years. And we don't want to come back to where both teams have a different power unit and we can't use the synergies which are so important for both teams."

Read Also:

Horner stressed that a decision on 2022 would be made before the end of this year.

"We need to consider all our options," he said. "A team like Red Bull is not a standard customer team, the team's aspirations are extremely high, it wants to win, it wants to compete and win world championships.

"So we need to take the time to do our due diligence on the options that are available to us, in order to finalise our thinking, certainly by the end of the season, and most definitely before the end of the year. Obviously we've got to consider all the options, and then make decisions following that."

Horner acknowledged Honda helped the process by making its decision early.

"It's our duty to look at what is the most competitive way forward in 2022, and we have the time. Honda have afforded us that time. If they'd made this decision in the spring of next year, or in the autumn of next year, it would have been a far worse scenario for us.

"We're only just halfway through the relationship with Honda. And we've achieved a lot in the time that we've been together, and we aim to achieve a lot more in the remaining time that we have together.

"Obviously there's the bigger questions that need to be answered between now and the end of the year."

Horner conceded that the power unit options are limited, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff – already committed to supplying four teams – having made it clear that the manufacturer won't supply any others.

"There are no new manufacturers lining up to come into F1," said Horner. "I think Toto in his earlier conference made it clear that Mercedes are not keen to supply an engine. So that limits your choice to therefore two current suppliers in the sport.

"We want to compete and we want to win world championships. That's the reason that Red Bull is in the sport.

"That's what it's here to do. And we can only do that with a competitive power unit. And that's where we need to take our time as I say, and do the necessary investigation and due diligence."

Related video

Eifel GP weekend "valuable" for Schumacher despite no running

Previous article

Eifel GP weekend "valuable" for Schumacher despite no running

Next article

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Alpha Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Miller sets FP2 pace in tricky conditions

Allison Legacy Series South Boston results
Stock car Stock car / News

Allison Legacy Series South Boston results

WISSOTA Princeton preview
Sprint Sprint / News

WISSOTA Princeton preview

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Led by William Byron, Hendrick sweeps Charlotte Roval front row
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Led by William Byron, Hendrick sweeps Charlotte Roval front row

Why revised Le Mans MotoGP schedule is critical for Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Why revised Le Mans MotoGP schedule is critical for Vinales

Latest news

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

Eifel GP weekend "valuable" for Schumacher despite no running
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Eifel GP weekend "valuable" for Schumacher despite no running

Eifel GP Friday as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Eifel GP Friday as it happened

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eifel GP Friday as it happened

1h
2
Formula 1

How Ferrari's and Mercedes' most dominant F1 cars compare

3h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

36m
4
Formula 1

Opinion: Will there ever be another Grand Prix at Watkins Glen?

5
Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Formula 1

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner
Formula 1

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

Eifel GP weekend "valuable" for Schumacher despite no running
Formula 1

Eifel GP weekend "valuable" for Schumacher despite no running

Eifel GP Friday as it happened
Formula 1

Eifel GP Friday as it happened

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.