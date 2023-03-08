Red Bull: “Flattering” to see Aston Martin's F1 resemblance to our car
Christian Horner says it's “flattering” to see Aston Martin be Red Bull's closest challenger in Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix with a car closely following its design philosophy.
With former Red Bull head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows as its technical director, Aston Martin rolled out a 2023 challenger that looked conceptually similar to last year's Red Bull.
Pre-season testing confirmed that Aston had hit its ambitious aero targets with the AMR23, and in the Bahrain race Fernando Alonso passed Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari to take third on his first race weekend with the Silverstone outfit.
It led to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko commenting that it was nice to see “three Red Bulls on the podium” and team principal Horner also made a reference to the Aston's resemblance to its own cars.
When asked if he regretted letting Fallows leave for Aston Martin, Horner said: “No, because we have a wonderful team.
“Everything has to evolve, nothing stands still. I think it is flattering to see the resemblance of that car to ours, so it was great to see the three of them on the podium.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
According to Horner Aston Martin's huge rate of improvement – after finishing the 2022 season in seventh – shows that breaking into the top three is no longer an impossible task for F1's midfield.
“I think it demonstrates to all of the teams that it is possible,” he explained. “They have obviously done a good job over the winter, and they say imitation is the biggest form of flattery and it is good to see the old car going so well!
“I think the operating windows of these cars is very narrow and every team in the top three looks like it has developed its own theme.
“One team has adopted our theme and it made a gain, so I guess at one point it is going to converge and that can happen during a season.”
Horner felt Aston was the second-fastest team in Bahrain behind the dominant Red Bulls of winner Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, and said he enjoyed watching Alonso overtake Hamilton and Sainz.
“They looked very strong in the race,” he added. “It was enjoyable to see Fernando up there and it gives the 40-somethings hope that there is life in the old boy yet.
“He raced very well; he is still so competitive and the Aston looks a good car.”
Related video
Latest news
Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride
Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride
Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now
Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.