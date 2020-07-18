Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
QU in
01 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

shares
comments
Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 10:13 AM

The Red Bull Racing Formula 1 broke the FIA curfew on Friday as its crew worked late into the night on set-up changes, but no penalty will be issued as rules allow for two exemptions per season.

The FIA reported the transgression this morning, noting that “last night team personnel of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the eight hour period which commenced at 01:00 on 18 July, eleven hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three hours before the scheduled start time of P3 at 09:00 on 18 July.”

Usually curfew offences are related either to repairs to crash damage or the arrival of a package of new parts.

However, the team says that there was no specific issue to address, and that the extra time was required to hone the set-up on cars of both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon.

“We had changes to make overnight following driver feedback so we used one of two permitted exemptions to the curfew to achieve this,” said a spokesperson. “No dramas, just standard stuff that took a while.”

At the end of Friday practice Verstappen conceded that the team had some work to do, and that the rain in FP2 had hampered its progress.

“Not so good,” he said when asked about FP1. “So plenty to look into and, of course a little bit of a shame that it was raining in the second practice, otherwise I think we already could have had a look. But yeah, a lot of work to do.

“Not so happy, but luckily we have a night to look at it and for sure make some changes and try to do better tomorrow.”

Next article
Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Next article

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Trending Today

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda
Super GT / Super GT
1h

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda

World’s most prestigious drag race returns to Indianapolis on Labor Day weekend
NHRA / NHRA

World’s most prestigious drag race returns to Indianapolis on Labor Day weekend

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Latest news

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

1h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

3
MotoGP

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

4
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

1h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work
Formula 1

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary
Formula 1

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.