Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

By:

Red Bull is targeting the ‘best talent’ available to join its ambitious Formula 1 engine project, as work began this week on its new state-of-the-art factory at Milton Keynes.

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

The team has broken ground on construction of a new facility that will become the centrepiece of its Red Bull Powertrains division.

As Red Bull ramps up efforts ahead of its takeover of the Honda engine project from next year, team boss and powertrain CEO Christian Horner has revealed how it’s not holding back in investment or effort to ensure it becomes a success.

With Red Bull having been renowned over the years for producing one of the best chassis, he wants the team to achieve a similar reputation with its engine.

Key to Red Bull’s chassis progress was the luring of tech chief Adrian Newey, and Horner says landing top talent on the engine front is a vital part of his plan too.

“We will be applying exactly the same philosophy that we did to the chassis side,” Horner told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

“So the intention, exactly as I did with the chassis, is to make sure we attract the right talent and the best talent.

Read Also:

Red Bull is constructing a new bespoke engine factory as part of its Milton Keynes operation. Work began a few days ago on transforming the current land and facility that is there right now and building a new fit-for-purpose structure.

Horner felt it important Red Bull had its engine facility as close to its chassis operation as possible, which will put it alongside Ferrari as the only outfit with such a geographical closeness between its car/powerunit operations.

“At the end of the day, F1 is still a team sport," he added. "It's a people sport. And that's one of the fundamental reasons that we’re housing our facility on site within the campus in Milton Keynes. It’s to make sure that there is this seamless integration between powerunit and chassis.”

While Red Bull is beginning its project by taking over the Honda engine, and will keep some of the Japanese manufacturer’s current staff, its longer term focus is on producing a new power unit for the 2025 regulations.

Horner said that Red Bull having control of both chassis and engine would take the team to the next level.

“It's tremendously exciting,” he said. “Obviously with the engine freeze it was important as a safeguard for what will effectively be an interim period. But for the new engine, whenever that comes, potentially 2025, we're obviously building up a structure.

“We're going to inherit some great people and talent from Honda, but we are absolutely committed to getting the right people in the right roles in an efficient manner that integrates fully with the chassis side of the business.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

Previous article

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

2h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

4h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

51min
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch not underestimating Truex threat: "They're a scary team"

Latest news
Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

51m
Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

2h
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

3h
Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

4h
Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

17h
Latest videos
Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken 00:41
Formula 1
3h

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution 14:35
Formula 1
15h

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution

Crash Damage, Gravel Traps & More | Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 10:02
Formula 1
19h

Crash Damage, Gravel Traps & More | Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Why Aston Martin Threatened Legal Action Over Formula 1 2021 Rules 05:38
Formula 1
20h

Why Aston Martin Threatened Legal Action Over Formula 1 2021 Rules

JBL on modern F1 floors 05:50
Formula 1
20h

JBL on modern F1 floors

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games
Esports / News

Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
3h
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Kyle Busch not underestimating Truex threat: "They're a scary team"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch not underestimating Truex threat: "They're a scary team"

NASCAR goes back in time with retro paint schemes at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

NASCAR goes back in time with retro paint schemes at Darlington

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.