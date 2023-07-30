Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP Next / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Red Bull F1 trophy destroyed for second weekend in a row at Spa

A second Formula 1 trophy was destroyed in consecutive weeks after Red Bull constructors' trophy broke following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez celebrate with Red Bull Racing team members

Red Bull celebrated Max Verstappen's and Sergio Perez's 1-2 victory at Spa-Francorchamps with a standard team photo, followed by champagne celebrations in front of its garage in the pitlane.

As team members, including Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner, cleared off to avoid a champagne shower, the team's pitboard fell on top of its constructors' trophy, completely destroying it in the process.

The snafu was treated to a lot of amusement in the Red Bull camp, with Verstappen blurting out "It's broken again, the trophy is broken again!" to a smiling Horner.

It's the second time in consecutive weeks Red Bull has failed to bring its silverware to Milton Keynes in one piece, after McLaren's Lando Norris broke Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix victory trophy during the Budapest podium celebrations.

Norris apologised for damaging the $45,000 trophy, which took six months to craft by hand, with the Hungarian GP organisers vowing to replace it with a new example.

 

The Belgian GP constructors' trophy was collected on the podium by Greg Reeson, a valued garage technician at the squad.

After the race - but before taking the team photo - Horner said Reeson represented the work that the entire team did to string together Red Bull's clean sweep of 12 consecutive wins in 2023.

"Results like today are the combination of teamwork and that's why you guys have seen Greg, our garage technician that looks after all the tyres in the garage, to go and get the constructors' trophy today," Horner explained.

Verstappen snared his eighth consecutive victory of the 2023 season, one shy of Sebastian Vettel's all-time record of nine wins in a row in 2013, with a commanding drive at Spa.

Starting from sixth after a five-place grid penalty for taking his fifth gearbox of the season, he took the lead by lap 17 by overtaking Perez and then romped home to win his third consecutive Belgian Grand Prix by 22 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third 32 seconds behind as F1 heads into its summer break.

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull "didn't want egg on our face" at Spa F1 for Verstappen fastest lap

Red Bull "didn't want egg on our face" at Spa F1 for Verstappen fastest lap

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Red Bull "didn't want egg on our face" at Spa F1 for Verstappen fastest lap Red Bull "didn't want egg on our face" at Spa F1 for Verstappen fastest lap

Visibility issues in wet Spa F1 sprint 'as bad as ever'

Visibility issues in wet Spa F1 sprint 'as bad as ever'

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Visibility issues in wet Spa F1 sprint 'as bad as ever' Visibility issues in wet Spa F1 sprint 'as bad as ever'

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash

Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash Perez: Hamilton “in a bit of a hurry” in Spa F1 sprint clash

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Latest news

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series

Auto Automotive

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough" SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe