Red Bull brings updated F1 floor to British Grand Prix
Red Bull aims to eke out more performance from its RB20 F1 car with floor updates for the British Grand Prix
Red Bull has brought an updated floor to Formula 1’s British Grand Prix as it bids to stave off the ever-increasing threat from rivals Mercedes and McLaren.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit had started the season in dominant fashion, but has seen its advantage eroded in recent weeks as competitors have brought their own upgrades.
Ahead of this weekend’s race at Silverstone, Red Bull has notified the FIA of two clear changes it has made to its floor in a bid to help lift its performance.
The team said that it had reprofiled the surface of its floor above and behind the lower Side Impact Structure tube.
It said that this change had been done “based upon research and comparison with full-scale results to get more energy thus pressure to the floor edge wing”.
Working in conjunction with this floor surface changes, Red Bull has also reprofiled the edge wing with some new details.
Red Bull added: “Given higher pressure upstream, the edge wing detail has been subtly changed to add more camber deriving more load whilst respecting the necessity for flow stability.”
But while Red Bull hopes to make gains, its main challengers are not sitting still, with both Mercedes and McLaren bringing revised wings to the British GP.
McLaren MCL38 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes has brought a lower-downforce mid-range rear wing that should improve aerodynamic efficiency for the high-speed swoops of Silverstone.
In conjunction with this, it has also trimmed its front wing flap, with a smaller chord, to help reduce load. This will help ensure that, if the new rear wing is used, the aero balance across the car will still be in the optimum window.
McLaren has also brought a lower-downforce rear wing to help reduce drag. It is also experimenting with three different load beam wings – targeted at high-, medium- and low-drag aero loads – so it can optimise the downforce/drag levels at the rear of the car for optimum performance.
The Woking-based team has also introduced some new bodywork that features an additional cooling exit in its engine cover to help increase flow.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?
How an out-of-the-blue email to Horner started Ford’s F1 return
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Latest news
O'Ward on hybrid system: "You can definitely feel it"
Van Gisbergen: Repeating Chicago Cup win "going to be tough"
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou fastest in FP1 as new hybrid era begins
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 British GP
Prime
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments