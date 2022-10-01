Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury Next / Alfa Romeo F1 team fined €10,000 over tyre breach
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Red Bull considers action over F1 rivals' "defamatory" cost cap claims

Red Bull said it will consider taking action against rival Formula 1 teams if they do not withdraw what it considers to be "defamatory" and "unacceptable" comments.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull considers action over F1 rivals' "defamatory" cost cap claims
Listen to this article

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Red Bull had found itself at the centre of intrigue over potential breaches of the F1 cost cap rules last year.

Mercedes and Ferrari have both been open about there being no secret in the paddock that two squads have been found to have spent more than last year’s circa $145 million limit. 

This comes ahead of the FIA issuing compliance certificates next Wednesday to those teams that were under the limit.

But although comments from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies spoke about the situation in general terms, rather than specifically singling out Red Bull, their remarks have not gone down well at their Milton Keynes-based rival.

Speaking in Singapore on Saturday morning, an angry Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that his squad had taken a dim view of the remarks made and was ready to consider options if Mercedes and Ferrari did not back track.

“Unless there is a clear withdrawal of those statements, we will be taking it incredibly seriously and looking at what the options available to us are,” said Horner.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to be making comments of the type that were made yesterday, that are totally defamatory to the team, to the brands, and even to Formula 1."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Horner explained that he was especially baffled about where rivals had got their information from about potential rule breaches, when even Red Bull did not know yet if there was a problem.

“It is a private submission between the team and the FIA,” said Horner. “So how on earth can any team know the detail of our submission? How on earth can any team know that a team is in breach or not? 

"We don't even know if we're in breach. We don't even know until next week, until the process has been completed.”

Horner reckoned that rivals were even being ‘underhand’ in using the cost cap situation to throw dirt at Red Bull on the same weekend that Max Verstappen could clinch his second world title.

He added: “Perhaps, when these accusations are made, people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. And we take umbrage, and extremely seriously, the remarks that have been made.

“Is it any coincidence that Max has his first shot at winning a world title, and here we are talking nothing but cost caps rather than the phenomenal performance that he has had this year.

“I think it's an underhand tactic that's been employed to detract from perhaps a lack of performance on track this year. And of course, when references are made to last year, this year, next year, we're going to take that extremely seriously.

“This is an issue for the FIA to deal with, but also an issue for Red Bull to consider what our position is with those comments that have been made.”

Horner stands by his claim that he believes Red Bull is under the $145 million limit, even though the investigation process remains ongoing.

“We made the submission in March, we stand absolutely 100 percent behind that submission that we are below the cap. 

"Of course, that submission has to be signed off by our auditors and obviously, ours is one of the big three. And then it goes through a process with the FIA.

“We're a little bit like an audit where there are questions and interpretations that are raised and discussed. That process is ongoing with the FIA, who haven't obviously completed their process at this point in time. I think they made that clear in a statement they put out yesterday evening.

“So we await with interest to see the final outcome of that process, which hopefully is in the near future, we but remain absolutely confident that we've absolutely complied with the cap.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury
Previous article

F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury
Next article

Alfa Romeo F1 team fined €10,000 over tyre breach

Alfa Romeo F1 team fined €10,000 over tyre breach
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form Singapore GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form

Hamilton summoned over potential F1 jewellery ban breach Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over potential F1 jewellery ban breach

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen" Singapore GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Angry Verstappen says F1 qualifying fuel error "shouldn't happen"

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes

Max Verstappen says he should be allowed to criticise his Red Bull Formula 1 team if it helps them achieve perfection.

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 over filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.