Red Bull drivers unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are unconcerned by Charles Leclerc having new soft tyres for the start of Formula 1's 2023 Bahrain race due to their own qualifying tyre tactics.
Ferrari driver Leclerc looked to have the potential to beat Perez and possibly even threaten eventual pole winner Verstappen for the top spot, but surprisingly climbed out of his SF-23 ahead of the second and final runs.
This, he and Ferrari claimed, was a tactic to save a set of brand-new soft tyres to use at the start of Sunday's race which they hope will provide more grip off the line and then also have better tyre degradation across the opening stint, a factor Ferrari struggled with in 2022.
When asked by Motorsport.com to clarify just how much benefit Ferrari felt its Q3 tactics would provide, Leclerc said it would be "a bit more grip. That's [it]".
"I don't know if it will be a game-changer," he continued.
Sitting alongside Leclerc in the same post-qualifying press conference, Verstappen responded to the topic by explaining, "I have one set with only an out-lap [completed], so it should be OK", with Perez nodding his agreement to the Dutchman's right.
In qualifying's opening segment, the Red Bull drivers progressed with just a single timed lap, set after two pieces of Leclerc's left-front wheel cover fairing fell off as he began an initial run on the medium Pirelli rubber and caused a brief red flag stoppage.
But Verstappen and Perez did later emerge for a second time in Q1, coming out right at the end of the segment and completing an out-in cycle, which means the lightly cured rubber should still last for a long time at the start of the race.
Red Bull could opt to use another compound in any case, but the optimum race strategy is thought to be a two-stopper starting on the softs and switching to the hards, given the Bahrain track's abrasive surface.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Erik Junius
Leclerc was also asked if the data Ferrari had logged in testing and Friday's FP2 session in Bahrain had provided any tangible encouragement regarding improvement on the tyre degradation weakness it often showed compared to Red Bull in 2022.
He said: "I think we improved our process of throughout the race trying to take care of these tyres more" but feels "if I look in FP2 we are still quite a bit slower than Red Bull in terms of pace and tyre degradation".
"So, we still need to see tomorrow and see where are exactly," he added. "But if we focus on ourselves, yes, I feel like we have done a step forwards. But I'm not sure it's enough."
In Friday's FP2 session, Ferrari was tracked averaging over half a second slower each time than Red Bull during a race-like stint on the softs, with Aston Martin also ahead of the red team in this area too in FP2.
This led Leclerc to conclude Ferrari needs to "be realistic" about its chances of beating Red Bull to the Bahrain victory, despite getting closer than many – including Leclerc himself – had expected in qualifying for the season opener.
"Those guys and also Aston Martin seems to be really, really quick in the race, which is why I think we made that choice in Q3 to be willing to lose one or two positions at the start but having new tyres to put all the chances on our side," Leclerc explained.
"Which I'm sure is the right choice, but let's see tomorrow."
Related video
Wolff: Mercedes must change car concept to return to top in F1
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
Latest news
Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up
Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win
Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.