Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reckon Red Bull will gain significantly from Daniel Ricciardo working in its simulator on Formula 1 weekends as part of his new third driver role.
Ricciardo made his first official reappearance as a Red Bull employee at the team's 2023 livery launch event in New York last Friday, where it also announced an impending engine partnership with Ford.
He confirmed he is set to complete a series of tyre tests for Red Bull "in the middle of the year" but said "mainly the sim work is the driving stuff for now".
Red Bull has no plans for Ricciardo to appear in any 2023 practice sessions at the events he is scheduled to attend this season, which was estimated late in 2022 to be around half of the 23-race calendar.
The first of those events is set to be Ricciardo's home race in Australia, with his efforts in Red Bull's simulator during the preceding Bahrain and Saudi Arabian weekends predicted to be valuable by his teammates.
Verstappen, who raced alongside Ricciardo at Red Bull between 2016 and 2018, said the Australian has "always been a professional and a super nice guy to work with, as well as a teammate from my side as well".
He added: "Also for the whole team. And also back at the factory, for the people working in the simulator, [they can] rely on his experience.
"He's raced in Formula 1 for a very long time. He's a race winner. So yeah, we were very happy to have him on board that's for sure."
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Perez said Red bull is "very fortunate to have Daniel, [with] the level of experience that he has".
"To be able to have him back at the factory with the engineers," Perez continued, "he really knows what we are talking about with the car [and] he will really understand what we're talking about.
"So, I think it's right to have someone like him around. Especially on [race] weekends – he will be a massive help."
When asked if Ricciardo's presence at the team where he previously raced between 2014 and 2018 would mean added pressure about staying on as Verstappen's teammate beyond his current 2024-ending contract, Perez replied: "No.
"When you are at Red Bull Racing, you've got to perform at your best. It doesn't matter if Daniel is here or not. Red Bull can pick pretty any driver they want on the grid."
Related video
Latest news
First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro
First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro
Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach
Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach
Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
FRM's double DNF in the Clash due to running out of fuel
FRM's double DNF in the Clash due to running out of fuel FRM's double DNF in the Clash due to running out of fuel
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.