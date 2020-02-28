Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Dutch GP / Breaking news

Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Tickets
shares
comments
Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 8:16 PM

Red Bull will “take all precautions necessary” to avoid damaging a protected beach at Zandvoort after receiving permission to use it as a travel route for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Local officials in Zandvoort have given Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri the green light to use a two-mile stretch of beach within the Noordvoort reserve to avoid traffic delays en route to the circuit over the race weekend. The first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985 is set to attract large crowd numbers amid significant local interest in Max Verstappen, creating the possibility for delays getting in and out of the track. 

The Noordvoort reserve is home to a number of seals and birds, resulting in protests from interest groups to prevent the F1 teams from using the beach as an alternative transit route. The beach is only to be used in the event of heavy traffic and no alternative travel options, such as using a helicopter, being available, with restrictions on the cars and speeds also set to be put in place.

Protests have come from environmental protection groups such as the Netherlands Bird Protection Association – who say the reserve risks “being violated” – and the Foundation for Dune Conservation.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said no firm decision had been yet been taken by the team on how it would get into Zandvoort, but stressed precautions would be taken as needed. 

“At the moment, I don’t think we have a clear plan in place in terms of how we’re going to get to the track, whether we’re walking in,” Horner said. “One thing for sure is that we know it’s going to be a very busy race. We know that half of Holland is going to be there that weekend.

“But of course we’ll take all precautions necessary to make sure everybody gets to the circuit safely, timely, and without causing any damage or disturbance.” 

Read Also:

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been an advocate for protecting the environment, but said the actions of other teams was “not really my business”.

“I went there when I was 18 years old, and I didn’t use the beach. I really don’t know what to say,” Hamilton said.

“If you’re using an electric scooter on those pumped-up tyres driving over the beach, I don’t see how that’s a terrible thing. But I don’t know if they will be on electric scooters.”

Next article
Hamilton demands "better tyres" for F1's new era

Previous article

Hamilton demands "better tyres" for F1's new era

Next article

Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Dutch GP Tickets
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
76 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
05:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
09:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
09:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
08:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

2
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

3
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

4
Formula 1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1
43m

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP
eSpt

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
F1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage
F1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books
F1

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers
F1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.